Mortal danger: 28 dead in the Arctic storm which hits the United States | American News





The monstrous Arctic storm that gripped most of the mainland United States over the Christmas holidays continued to batter the city of Buffalo in upstate New York on Sunday, as Freezing temperatures across the country created what forecasters said was a life-threatening hazard.

Twenty-eight weather-attributed deaths have been recorded across the country, with officials warning the death toll is likely to rise as arctic air shrouding much of the eastern two-thirds of the United States will be sluggish to moderate.

In some areas, being outdoors can lead to frostbite within minutes, the National Weather Service (NWS) said in a bulletin. The service advised anyone traveling or going out to prepare for extreme cold by dressing in layers, covering as many exposed areas of skin as possible and carrying winter safety kits in your vehicles.

The storm, which stretches from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the Mexican border, has claimed lives in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, New York and other states. On Sunday, 60% of the American population was still subject to a winter weather advisory.

Among the hardest hit is Buffalo, where two days of heavy snow and high winds created conditions that local authorities said were likely the most severe since 1977. Snowfall is expected to reach 4 to 5 feet Sunday night, drifting at 6 feet.

Three days into the blizzard, people remained stuck in cars on highways and streets, officials said. At one point, all of the city’s fire trucks were grounded, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said, while ambulances averaged three hours each way.

It’s like a Category 3 hurricane with a pile of snow mixed in, said Chief Tim Carney of the local sheriff’s office whose jurisdiction includes Buffalo.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed seven deaths early Sunday. It’s not the Christmas any of us hoped or expected, but try to have as merry a Christmas as possible today, he tweeted.

Poloncarz added: Remember the holiday spirit and why was a community of good neighbors. Once again, my deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones.

Nearly 28,000 people were without power there and in nearby suburbs as of 4 a.m., according to PowerOutage.us. But Poloncarz said conditions were easing in the hardest-hit areas and city services were able to significantly speed up relief operations and the restoration of electricity.

Across the country, the winter storm knocked out power to 1.5 million people, and hundreds of thousands more were warned that electricity could fail and that consumption should be reduced. electricity and gas.

A quarter of a million people were without power Sunday morning, a figure that included 100,000 in Maine. Natural gas providers in New York and Massachusetts have asked customers to reduce consumption until Sunday afternoon.

The storm, which forecasters named Elliott, caused thousands of flights to be canceled or delayed over the holidays. Another 1,200 were canceled on Sunday.

The worst effects of Elliott are expected to lift in parts of the country. The NWS said conditions should slowly improve as the system weakens. However, the winds would continue to filter cold Canadian air toward the eastern two-thirds of the country.

The storm is likely to bring attention back to the issue of climate change, which likely worsened the conditions that produced Bombshell Cyclone Elliot. The Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) said on its website that increased snowfall during snowstorms is an expected effect of climate change.

This is because a hotter planet evaporates more water into the atmosphere. That extra moisture means more precipitation in the form of heavy snowfall or showers, he said. According to EDF, during the hottest months this can cause record flooding, but during the winter when our part of the world is away from the sun, temperatures drop and instead of showers we can have massive winter storms.

A more unstable jet stream attributed to rapid Arctic warming is allowing freezing polar air to penetrate farther south than normal, EDF said.

