Senior Tories risk losing seat if Nigel Farage returns to politics, experts say | repair





Experts said Ian Duncan Smith, Dominic Raab and Teresa Villiers are among the group at risk of losing their seats if the Conservatives face a resurgence of Nigel Farage-led populist parties alongside Labor in the next election.

Their constituency is one of hundreds of constituencies dominated by the Conservatives that Brexit failed to run in the 2019 general election, but an already small majority will be destroyed by a reforming British candidate attracting even a relatively small number of voters.

According to an analysis of data from the House of Commons Library, this includes an estimated 30 Tory seats in the Blue Wall region of southern England, where incumbent MPs already hold a majority of less than 10 per cent.

There is not a large Conservative majority over Labor or Liberal Democrats, and there are sizable seats where there were no candidates from the last Brexit party. Professor Rob Ford of the University of Manchester, author of The 2019 UK General Election and Brexitland, said: “The next Brexit party-type candidate to run, the Conservatives are struggling before being swayed by local opposition.”

Farage, now a broadcaster with GB News, has returned to frontline politics, but dropping hints that he might return is a much-needed warning to Ford and others like Professor John Curtice of a scenario where Reform could capitalize on recent polls. For example, a YouGov study put parties at 9%.

Reform UK needs Farage to return and assuming he has immigration issues, the Tories will have good reason for concern, said Curtice, a political science professor at Strathclyde University. Reform UK was a vehicle for pro-Brexit voters to register their complaints about the Conservative Party’s mismanagement of the economy while retaining leave entitlements.

Farage is registered as a limited company and from March 2021 is listed in Companies House as a person with significant control of Reform UK, which is headed by businessman Richard Tice.

But skepticism over the Brexit credentials of Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt, who supported Boris Johnson’s downfall and retention, fueled speculation about Farage’s return, while a small but steady stream of disillusioned Conservative voters and former MPs continued. there is. Joining Reform Britain.

The party claims thousands of Conservatives have joined, but at least weekly drips are evident on its Facebook page announcing and celebrating Conservative defectors.

Sources close to Farage said he was weighing whether to return soon or wait until the Labor government introduces proportional representation, which would pave the way for new radical-right MPs like Reform UK or its renamed version.

Tice did not rule out Farage’s return when Guardian hatched a scenario for him to become CEO, with Tice as chairman. The former Ukip leader was a busy man at GB News, Tice added. No one is more outraged about the state of the country than someone like Nigel. Then I see other people wasted it.

But he was clear in that he was absolutely committed to supporting Reform UK everywhere except Northern Ireland.

“What is best for the country is we get rid of the Conservatives and I hope we are seeing the dying days of the last major Conservative government in my life,” Tice said. Proportional representation within 3 or 4 years.

Reform UK has pre-planned the rollout of various policies over the coming weeks to capitalize on voting momentum despite a disappointing performance in the recent Chester by-election in which the party secured 2.74 per cent of the vote.

