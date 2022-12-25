Christmas Travel: The Impact of Border Patrol and Railroad Strikes on Festival Travel Plans





Passengers arriving at some of Britain’s major airports during the festive season may face long queues as British Border Guard officials go on strike over threats of canceling Christmas flights.

The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union announced industrial action from December 23 through the end of the year, except for December 27.

This coincides with widespread rail strikes after the RMT union announced 12 strike dates spanning December 2022 and January 2023.

PCS Secretary General Mark Serwotka said: They are desperate.

As they watch ministers hand out government contracts worth billions of pounds to their colleagues, they are told they have no money.

So how will this latest announcement affect your Christmas and New Year’s travels? Here’s everything you need to know.

What’s up?

In disputes over salaries, jobs and conditions, people checking passports and evaluating arriving travelers will walk out of three major airports: London Heathrow, London Gatwick and Manchester. They will also strike at Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow airports.

Passengers at all other UK airports are unlikely to be affected.

During the disruption, nearly 2 million passengers were booked to fly to affected airports.

“If they go ahead with the strike, it will undeniably cause serious disruption to thousands of people with holiday plans,” Interior Secretary Suela Braberman said.

Those who are planning an overseas trip may be affected, so I would like to ask you to think carefully.

What types of mitigation measures will be implemented?

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said the government had a strong plan to minimize delays should strike action go ahead.

Soldiers, civil servants and volunteers are currently being trained to replace border guards at airports and ports.

Soldiers are deployed under military aid under the Civil Rights (MAKA) policy. Applies when there is a clear need to act, after other options have been discounted, and when urgent work requires expedited external assistance.

But the Minister of Immigration warns. Passengers should be prepared for their plans to be severely disrupted.

Meanwhile, The Times reported that Border Guard Commander-in-Chief Phil Douglas had warned airlines and airports.

How will airports be affected?

Lines will be longer at less crowded airports (and New Haven’s quieter harbor, where the Border Force is also planning to evacuate), but operations should not be disrupted too much.

Initially, on the first day, December 23, only passengers arriving will be affected. Checks may take much longer. Your passport will not be checked when you leave the UK, so your outbound travel shouldn’t be hindered in the first place.

But Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester are overactive airports with limited space and little slack in the system at optimal times. There is a possibility that passengers will be stuck on the plane without getting off the plane due to the long queues for immigration.

The aircraft will circle for departure in 30 minutes. As long as incoming passengers are still boarding, the plane is not going anywhere.

When this happens, crowds build up in departure areas and airports can run out of gates for upcoming flights, causing cancellations and diversions.

A plan to preemptively cancel departure and arrival is being discussed to reduce system burden in order to prevent schedule cancellation.

A Manchester Airport spokesperson said: It is expected that airlines will have to cancel some services on days affected by the strike action to ensure that the number of arriving passengers is matched by the reduction in UK Border Force resources.

We will work with airlines to provide as much advance notice as possible of canceled services so people can rebook their travel during the strike.

Due to the reduced number of border guards, passengers arriving on strike days will have to prepare for much longer immigration queues.

But Heathrow Airport CEO John Holland-Kaye said:

There are extra people at the terminal, including myself and the management team, on our busiest days to make people’s journey as smooth as possible and to start reviving the joy of travel.

As The Independent has revealed, Heathrow will feel the impact most acutely on the first day of the strike. According to calculations by flight data specialist Cirium, Flight 583 with a seating capacity of 126,700 is due to arrive at Heathrow on 23 December.

More than 50 intercontinental flights are scheduled to arrive at Heathrow before 7am daily.

One possibility is that some incoming flights can be re-timed so that arrivals can be spread out more evenly throughout the day. More than 50 intercontinental flights carrying around 12,000 passengers are scheduled to arrive at Heathrow before 7am.

What do airlines say?

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2, said: Our team will work tirelessly to provide flights to and from destinations so that everyone can enjoy a well-deserved vacation.

An easyJet spokesperson said: “We plan to operate our current flight schedule and as expected, are consulting with individual airports on contingency plans.” We urge all parties to reach an agreement as soon as possible, as we want to take our clients on a planned trip at this critical time of the year.

I booked a flight, can I inadvertently cancel it?

Usually not at this stage. Most airlines and vacation companies say normal cancellation conditions apply. Most flights are expected to operate normally and most Christmas travelers still need to reach their destinations.

One notable exception is easyJet, which allows anyone who has booked a flight to Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham or Glasgow on a UK Border Guard strike day to reschedule their flight free of charge and fly on another flight on the same route 14 days or 14 days in advance. can be moved. after the strike date. Alternatively, you can get a flight voucher for the value of your flight. To choose between the two options, please call the easyJet Customer Service Center on 0330 551 5151.

If your flight is canceled by the airline, normal European air passenger rights rules apply. If your flight is canceled, you can fly to your destination as soon as possible with another airline, if necessary.

The airline that canceled your flight must also provide you with hotels and meals if needed while you wait for travel. However, cash compensation is not paid out. And since it’s Christmas, you’ll have trouble finding a seat on another flight.

Can I get cash compensation if my flight is cancelled?

no. It’s not the airline’s fault.

Will international remittances be affected?

Passengers connecting between international flights, the majority of which are in Heathrow, do not need to cross the UK border. Therefore, it is not affected by queues. However, if some flights are canceled due to a strike, you may need to rebook.

For example, British Airways New York-Heathrow-Dublin passengers. You can rebook on a direct flight from New York to Dublin.

But again, this depends on available seats.

Will this affect UK plc?

Yes. In the event of a widespread disruption, airline costs could easily run into the millions of pounds. In any case, it will deter late bookers who were considering a Christmas city vacation, ski trip or winter sun vacation.

Besides providing another obstacle for British travelers leaving for the festive season, the strikes will further reduce inbound tourism from abroad. Britain is increasingly looking like a basket case.

Assuming we can cross the border in time, when will the train strike happen?

More than 40,000 workers at Network Rail and 14 train operators are taking part in a series of strikes throughout December and January.

Industrial action will take place on December 13, 14, 16 and 17. From 6:00 PM on December 24 to 7:00 AM on December 27; and January 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th.

Most UK train services don’t run on 25 and 26 December anyway, but those who want to travel by train to see loved ones on Christmas Day will be impacted.

The RMT also announced an overtime ban for members across the rail network from December 18th to January 2nd.

Will the UK Border Guard strike affect how long it takes to renew passports?

no. Passport issuance and renewal is handled by HM Passport Office, another department of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

