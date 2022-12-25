The difficulties of the American economy continue in 2023





Author: Gary Clyde Hufbauer, PIIE

In December 2021, most Americans were looking forward to a calm and prosperous 2022. COVID-19 cases were down, the stock market was up, and jobs were plentiful. What could go wrong?

Many things have done. The geopolitical trauma came first. After a chaotic U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, it seemed that U.S. involvement in foreign wars was coming to an end. However, on February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. The ground battle then turned into a proxy war between NATO and Russia.

US President Joe Biden was quick to declare that US boots would not join Ukrainian soldiers, but he was quick to send in US armor and CIA advisers. By late 2022, Ukrainian-manned NATO weapons had successfully pushed Russian forces out of the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Kherson, and towards Ukraine’s eastern border.

But success on the battlefield has been accompanied by global economic distress, as energy and food prices soar. The immediate causes were Western sanctions on Russian oil and Russian sanctions on gas exports to Europe. In the United States, high oil and gas prices reinforced the inflationary forces triggered by monetary expansion and fiscal stimulus.

Two new hotspots also emerged in the US Cold War against China in 2022. The first was the battle for technological supremacy. The American public, inflamed by the leaders of both political parties and the authoritarian actions of Chinese President Xi Jinping, became convinced that China was not just a competitor, but an adversary bent on destroying American jobs and driving out Americans. US military forces outside Asia.

Congress and the Biden administrations’ response has been to ensure that the United States retains primacy in all forms of advanced technology. One law, the CHIPS and Sciences Act, has allocated US$76 billion to the semiconductor industry and US$170 billion to advanced technologies, ranging from artificial intelligence to quantum computers to materials. The US Department of Commerce has also implemented a series of controls on US technology exports to China and China’s acquisition of technology companies.

Despite a pleasant atmosphere surrounding the meeting between Presidents Xi and Biden at the November G20 leaders’ summit in Bali, all signs point to further technological decoupling in 2023. Some members of Congress condemn any sourcing of intermediates from China , while the distinction between civilian and military goods has become blurred.

Inflation that was initially seen as transitory has apparently taken root. In 2021, the US Federal Reserve expanded its balance sheet (and the money supply). It rose from US$4 trillion in December 2019 to almost US$9 trillion in December 2021. This was accompanied by a fiscal stimulus that distributed over US$2 trillion in spending to late 2020 and early 2021. This joint monetary and fiscal expansion coincided with an economy that offered almost two vacancies for every unemployed person.

Political extravagance has been rampant this year as inflation soared to nearly 8%. The Federal Reserve launched an aggressive monetary tightening campaign that took the key rate from near zero in January to a target of 4.25% to 4.5% in December. This dampened the stock market and ended the house price boom. But that did not immediately reduce inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index or the Personal Consumption Expenditure Index.

Yet Federal Reserve and White House officials have pinned their hopes on a soft landing, that is, on the path to 2% inflation without a recession and with modest unemployment. By the end of 2022, most economists expect inflation to persist above 2%, a recession to begin in 2023, and unemployment to exceed 5%.

The results of the latest midterm congressional elections, coupled with concerns over inflation, have led pundits to expect Republicans to sweep the US House of Representatives and possibly retake the US Senate in November. . Luckily for Democrats, Trump loomed large. Although Trump was not on the ballot, he promoted disagreeable Republican candidates. This, combined with the unpopular overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court, a landmark court ruling that guaranteed a person the constitutional right to an abortion, meant Republicans barely won a narrow victory in the House, while Democrats retained control of the Senate.

The United States has accelerated its fight against climate change. Bidens’ flagship legislative achievement was the passage of the misnamed US$400+ billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a truncated descendant of his US$2.4 trillion Build Back Better proposal. authorities. The IRA was largely a green energy law, providing over US$300 billion for wind, solar and other alternatives to fossil fuels. Once implemented, green projects will continue to reduce carbon emissions in the United States.

Although the IRA is ambitious, it will not significantly reduce global carbon emissions. The world continues to exceed the Paris Agreement targets to limit the rise in average global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The United States remains allergic to significant carbon taxes. And exploring geoengineering solutions remains taboo.

At the COP27 meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh in November 2022, the United States agreed to payments for indeterminate loss and damage to poor countries affected by climate-related disasters. As the calendar turns to 2023, the challenge of climate change looms more than ever for the United States, China, and everyone else.

Gary Clyde Hufbauer is a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

This article is part of a series of EAF special features on 2022 in review and the year ahead.

