Meet Britain’s first blind black woman lawyer. Who wants to change people’s perception of what a lawyer looks like | british news





As she begins to think about her future, Britain’s first blind black woman lawyer says her accomplishments “are not yet deeply grounded”.

After five years at college, 24-year-old Jessikah Inabah qualified in early 2022 and now, when applications open in January 2023, newly qualified attorneys are seeking students for their first placement at the Chamber.

“It hasn’t completely subsided yet,” she told Sky News. She said, “Once you enter the pupil stage, hopefully so.”

Originally from Lewisham, South London, Ms Inabah is known to her friends and family as Jess. She says she wants to break down barriers.

“I’m sure that when people picture lawyers, a young black woman with a white cane isn’t the first picture, but I hope we can change that image.”

Some of the UK’s largest legal organizations, including the four Inns of Court, the Bar Council and the Bar Standards Board, could not find another example of blind and black barristers.

Jess’ struggle to change this perception began at an early age. She wanted to be a singer, historian, and writer, and according to her, came back “full” at the age of 18 when she decided to study her law studies.

While in London, she faced several challenges, including a lack of learning materials for Braille, the tactile system she uses to read. This meant she had to rely on the help of her friends, tutors, and her family, including her younger brother, who was 9 at the time.

“It was difficult for him, but I was braille when he read,” she recalls. “I give him a page reference and he will find it in 100 years.

“When he finally got there, I told him to read some of the titles and we would find the specific title I was looking for.

“I couldn’t have a social life because it was the only way I could complete my bachelor’s degree.”

Family support has been invaluable to Jess as she has come close to breaking points several times during her studies due to the stress of the process.

For her, finishing her degree was “giving thanks” to her parents for raising her in the same way as her siblings, even though she had never had any meaningful interaction with a blind person before she was born.

Working with clients as part of her research, she felt that being blind helped her to form stronger relationships with some people, especially those from minority backgrounds.

“When they see me and introduce me, I explain what assistive technology I have and how it works, and how I’m going to take their notes. They can suddenly open up to me about how they feel,” she says. Or tell me what they want me to do.”

The idea that representation matters is a sentiment shared by Sam Mercer, Head of Equity and Diversity, Bar Council.

She told Sky News:

Last year, the Bar Council produced a landmark report addressing inequality and proposed a set of recommendations for action, finding that individuals from minority backgrounds who aspire to become lawyers find it more difficult to secure students.

The figures also show that black women, publicly funded junior criminal barristers with the same level of experience as their white counterparts, charge an average of £18,700 less per year.

At the time of reporting, there were only five black or black British female King’s Counselors (KC’s) in England and Wales, a very prestigious legal position, and only 1% of judges were black. However, a follow-up report by the Bar Council this year found that nine out of 10 chambers had adopted at least one of the Race at the Bar recommendations. This includes mentoring and work experience programs.

Many chambers also worked with an organization called Bridging the Bar to identify students from diverse backgrounds and provide lawyer mentors.

Ms Mercer believes that people like Jess provide an important reference point for people from minority backgrounds. “I think as a role model she really needs to remember the importance of Jess and the others,” she said. “Because I think it makes a difference when people see someone who has overcome a disadvantage come and become a professional lawyer.”

After passing the law school hurdle, Jess is excited about the future. Her goal is to teach her to be a judge and law.

Her advice for those who want to follow in her footsteps and break down barriers is simple. Gender means you can’t achieve what you want to achieve. Prove them wrong.

“Show them that you can and that you know that they cannot dictate your life or dictate your future.”

