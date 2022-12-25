Iranian guards arrest dual British-Iranian nationals amid protests





DUBAI, Dec. 25 (Reuters) – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards arrested seven people with British links on Sunday, it said in a statement released by state media.

“Seven key leaders of recent UK-linked protests have been detained by IRGC (Revolutionary Guard Corps) intelligence services, including a dual national who was trying to leave the UK,” the statement said.

The British Foreign Office said it was seeking further information from Iranian authorities in response to reports that a British-Iranian dual citizen had been arrested in Iran.

The reported arrest comes amid unrest sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian who was arrested on September 16 for wearing “inappropriate attire” under Iran’s strict Islamic dress code for women. is followed by

Demonstrations by protesters from all walks of life demanding the fall of Iran’s theocracy have posed one of the biggest challenges to the Shia Muslim-dominated Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

The government blamed the unrest on protesters seeking to destroy public property and said they were trained and armed by enemies, including the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Dubai’s Elwely Elwelly report; Additional reporting: Sachin Ravikumar, London Edited by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Peter Graff

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/irans-guards-arrest-seven-people-linked-uk-over-protests-statement-2022-12-25/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos