Winter freeze strains water pipes and infrastructure in southern United States | Weather News





A deadly arctic explosion that hit the United States from last week has left the country’s Deep South region struggling with the scourge of burst pipes, threatening leaks that could spill millions of gallons of water.

The situation has left residents of towns like Jackson, Mississippi long troubled by a water crisis that boils water over the Christmas holidays and into Monday.

In the southern United States, where long periods of freezing temperatures are rarer than in other parts of the country, water pipes are more likely to be in non-isolated areas.

And with temperatures across the region hovering around 0C (32F) since Friday, water in some of those pipes has frozen and expanded, creating pressure that is causing leaks and bursts.

Dozens of towns in the region issued boil water advisories or warned of larger disasters if leaks from broken pipes were not found and the water was turned off.

His death by a thousand cuts, Charleston, South Carolina, city water system spokesman Mike Saia told WCSC-TV.

Charleston experienced near-record low temperatures on Christmas Eve, with wind chill making the air even colder. Over the holiday weekend, the Charleston Water System reported production of approximately 380 million liters (100 million gallons) compared to 190 million liters (50 million gallons) on a day of typical winter.

Officials believe the increase is due to leaks, with more than 400 water customers reporting burst pipes and numerous other suspected spills in empty offices, homes and other buildings left vacant over the holidays.

Broken pipes can cause the water system to lose pressure, and repaired pipes must be disinfected before they can be used again. Charleston officials have warned of the possibility of a boil water advisory, a rare occurrence in the city.

The cold weather has exacerbated an existing water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, the state capital and most populous city. On Christmas Day, the loss of water pressure led to a citywide boil water advisory that has yet to be lifted.

Please check your businesses and churches for leaks and broken pipes, as these add up tremendously and only make the problem worse, the city said in a statement, adding: We understand this is a terrible time.

In the days leading up to the freeze, the U.S. Congress passed a $1.7 trillion spending bill that allocated $600 million to repair the city’s water supply. This is in addition to the state’s $35.6 million under the American Rescue Plan Act, offered on condition the city matches the funds.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba estimated the repairs will require $1 billion or more.

The city, where more than 82% of residents are black and a quarter live in poverty, has had chronic water problems for years, including lead contamination and an overflow of sewage into the nearby Pearl River. A previous freeze in February 2021 left tens of thousands of people without running water.

But in July, the state placed residents of Jackson on a boil water advisory after authorities noted above-standard cloudiness levels in the water supply. The city has linked the cloudiness to an increased risk that the water could contain disease-causing organisms, which cause nausea and diarrhea.

Then, in August, heavy rain caused flooding on the Pearl River, resulting in a loss of water pressure for residents. Without running water, many have been forced to queue at distribution sites to get water for their daily needs, such as drinking, cooking, bathing and flushing the toilet.

Even after water pressure was restored, the city of nearly 150,000 residents remained under a boil water advisory until mid-September.

The National Weather Service in Jackson warned of extreme cold on Friday, writing on Twitter that the city had tied a 1963 record for the second coldest temperature in its history, at -4C (25F).

Lumumba, the mayor, had also described the water distribution system as hugely vulnerable before the cold snap. We will prepare for the worst, but pray for the best, he said in a statement last week.

Elsewhere in the region, some residents of Shreveport, Louisiana are also without water.

And in Selma, Alabama, Mayor James Perkins Jr warned on Facebook that if the leaks aren’t isolated, there’s a real possibility we’ll run out of water. He declared a local state of emergency, although city officials later reported that the water supply system had stabilized.

Meanwhile, workers at the Harvest Hope food bank in Greenville, South Carolina, opened their doors Monday morning to find broken pipes were spraying water into the facility.

As soon as we opened the doors, we were greeted by a veritable tidal wave, spokesman Chad Scott told local news station WYFF.

The food bank, one of the largest in the states, had to turn people away to respond to the situation, with officials estimating more than $1 million worth of food could be lost.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/12/26/winter-freeze-strains-pipes-water-infrastructure-in-us-south The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos