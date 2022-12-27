UK Government TV Ad Calls for 30 Seconds to Reduce Energy Costs in Your Home | energy industry





Households will be urged to dedicate just 30 seconds of their day to reduce energy use as a UK government TV advertising campaign designed to cut costs finally kicks off.

The ad, part of an 18 million campaign originally intercepted by Liz Truss, will air on terrestrial and satellite channels, including ITV, Channel 4 and Sky, starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday during the festive schedule.

The ad suggests Brits should take 30 seconds to take small steps such as turning down boiler flow, turning off lights, closing curtains at night or turning down the temperature of washing machines.

Ad description: This is a 30-second ad that’s not long, but long enough to do something to save you money on energy.

Each time you do will be 30 seconds. They all add up and can save you money.

The Guardian revealed earlier this month that the campaign will finally launch in digital and out-of-home advertising on December 17th.

The campaign started with a social media video in which energy secretary Grant Shapps encouraged people to save money while fighting a pesky elf on a shelf.

British ministers were urged to launch a campaign after the summer as officials in other parts of Europe began asking businesses, public institutions and citizens to cut back on their usage amid concerns about high energy prices and gas shortages following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In the UK, the government was ready to launch a campaign in October, but the move was blocked by Truss, which opposed nanny state intervention.

Ministers cautioned against advocating anything that endangers public health amid fears efforts to cut energy rates this winter could endanger lives.

Fire officials last week urged homeowners to exercise caution when using candles, wood burners and electric heaters to reduce energy costs this Christmas after a string of recent home fires.

Critics argued that the campaign was launched too late to make any real changes this winter, and that many households had already made every effort to cut costs.

Governments have stepped in to mitigate the blow of rising energy prices through energy price guarantees. This policy limits typical household charges to $2,500 through April and $3,000 for an additional year thereafter.

Minister for Economy and Energy Lord Callanan said: The government’s It All Adds Up energy conservation campaign is already providing vital information to millions of households across the country, with simple, affordable and no-cost tips to reduce energy use and bills. is showing. this winter.

Simple steps can make a huge difference in reducing costs and keeping your home warm and safe while also launching this new TV commercial, more people will know and the savings will continue to add to UK households.

