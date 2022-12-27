It’s Hard on Your Body: Biting Cold Poses Serious Threat to American Outdoor Workers | american unions





As millions of Americans across the country felt the effects of a winter storm, thousands of workers in essential and emergency jobs had no choice but to work outdoors in blizzards and record temperatures.

More than 200 million Americans have been placed on a winter weather alert ahead of Christmas weekend. Western and mid-western regions were hit by record low temperatures. In the south, Florida had its coldest Christmas in decades. Hundreds of flights have been canceled and thousands of Americans in hard-hit areas have lost power.

With winter storm Elliott stretching 2,000 miles from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande on the Mexican border, downing power lines, canceling flights and triggering an increase in delivery orders, there was no chance of cancellation for airport workers, cell phone tower climbing technicians, delivery drivers and others who have seen their workloads increase.

Bad winter weather poses a lot of risk and increases the workload for cell tower climbers to maintain and make repairs, said tower foreman and Tower Climbers Union (TCU)/CWA member Ryan Dupal.

The physical stress it puts on you and your mentality when you go to a site in freezing temperatures It doesn’t even have to be -6F. If it’s 20F, a few hundred feet in the air, the temperature is very different, and wind chill is a huge factor, Dupal said. It’s all really hard. It’s hard on your body, your lungs. Your joints hurt more. If there’s bare skin, there’s possible tissue damage, and you don’t even realize it because you’re so busy until you go to bed.

He said there is significant pressure on workers to perform work in the worst weather conditions, as they are not compensated for downtime if they do not perform the work. Tower climbers are often away from home, staying in hotels near job sites, and employers will often find someone else to complete work on a tower in cases where a worker refuses to work due to the bad weather.

After enduring a summer of scorching heat, essential workers now face an even more dangerous enemy in the cold. According to a CDC report, extreme cold is responsible for more than twice (63%) as many deaths as extreme heat (31%).

There are plenty of companies that will require their guys to work in temperatures like today. The reality is that it is very dangerous for your body. The work is dangerous enough as it is, Dupal added. When you step outside and can’t take a deep breath without feeling like you can’t breathe, you can only imagine how it feels hundreds of feet in the air.

Mikki Siegel of Hernandez of the CWA said the extreme temperatures highlighted issues such as educating the workforce about job protection, workers’ rights to refuse work in unsafe conditions and appropriate staffing.

We’re calling for policies that give workers the right to take breaks or warm up, to have the right kind of protective clothing provided by the employer, work schedules can come into play, all of those things are part of what needs to be done in order for people to be protected, said Siegel de Hernandez.

When the public is told to stay inside, there are workers who must be outside. But their life is in danger, because they are on the road, they have to travel, they have to be in these conditions.

Sean Orr, a UPS delivery driver and shop steward at Teamsters in Chicago, worked in sub-zero temperatures ahead of the Christmas break. He said that during their morning meeting, employees were reminded that they were essential workers and should continue to work despite the bad weather hitting the area, and only offered to return to the delivery center only to warm up briefly, then to get going again and continue to deliver. .

As a shop steward, Orr said he spoke to several co-workers who lost feeling in their feet and hands, including a worker who had to be treated at a clinic for frostbite.

They were all told to keep working, Orr said. It’s the holidays, we want everyone to receive their Christmas presents. We love our jobs and what we do. We love going out and being Santa Claus, but not at the expense of our lives and livelihoods.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/dec/26/us-workers-bitter-cold-winter-storm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]etmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos