Iran reroutes plane carrying football star’s wife, blames UK for unrest





DUBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) – Iranian authorities have rerouted flights to Dubai on Wednesday and blocked the departure of the wife and daughter of former national football team captain Ali Daei, who has supported anti-government protests, state media reported. .

Amidst the crackdown, Tehran also said the arrest of a British-linked citizen in Iran reflected Iran’s “subversive role” in the unrest that has spanned more than three months.

People across Iran’s social spectrum have joined in one of the most enduring challenges to the country’s ruling theocracy since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, relying heavily on social media platforms the government is trying to shut down to organize and spread news of the protests. there is.

A service that could help Iranians bypass internet restrictions is Starlink, a satellite-based broadband service operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Musk said Monday the company is getting closer to having 100 active Starlink satellite receivers within Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran’s judiciary said Daei’s wife was banned from traveling abroad after authorities ordered a Mahan Air jet to land on Iran’s Kish Island in the Gulf.

“I really don’t know why. Were you trying to arrest a terrorist?” Daei told semi-official news agency ISNA.

After he expressed support for the protests on social media, authorities this month closed a jewelry store and restaurant he owned.

The protests were sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian who was detained on 16 September for wearing “inappropriate attire” under Iran’s strict Islamic dress code for women.

Iran has accused the West, Israel and Saudi Arabia of fomenting unrest, with the arrest of dozens of dual nationals part of an official narrative designed to deflect blame from the Iranian leadership.

Asked by a reporter about Sunday’s announcement of the arrest of seven people linked to the UK, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Qanaani said: “Some countries, especially those you mentioned, have played a non-constructive role in relation to Iran’s recent developments.

“Their role was completely subversive and incited riots.”

The British Foreign Office said it was seeking further information from Iranian authorities about the reported arrests.

Human rights group HRANA said about 18,500 people were arrested during the protests. Government officials said most were released.

In addition to arrests, authorities imposed travel bans on dozens of artists, lawyers, journalists and celebrities who supported the protests.

HRANA also stated that as of 25 December, 507 protesters had been killed, including 69 minors and 66 security forces.

The Iranian rial currency in question on Monday fell to an all-time low of 415,400 against the dollar, according to foreign exchange site Bonbast.com. Iranians, grappling with official inflation of around 50%, have lost about 24% of their value since the protests began as they bought dollars and gold to protect their savings.

Reporting from the Dubai Newsroom, with additional coverage from Bengaluru’s Akanksha Khushi; Edited by Mark Heinrich and John Stonestreet

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iran-says-uk-linked-arrests-reflect-destructive-role-protests-2022-12-26/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos