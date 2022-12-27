Nicaraguans join the mass of migrants to the United States





MANAGUA, Nicaragua Twice a week, at a gas station west of the Nicaraguan capital, local residents congregate, bearing the telltale signs of people on the move: loaded backpacks, stuffed clothes and toiletries in plastic bags and heavy jackets in anticipation of a cold trip away from the sweltering heat.

Nurses, doctors, students, children, farmers and many other Nicaraguans bid a tearful farewell as they wait for private charter buses for the first leg of an 1,800-mile journey. Final destination: the United States.

For generations, Nicaragua, the second poorest country in the Western Hemisphere after Haiti, saw only a trickle of its population migrate north. But soaring inflation, falling wages and the erosion of democracy under an increasingly authoritarian government have dramatically changed the calculus.

Now, for the first time in Nicaragua’s history, the tiny nation of 6.5 million people is a major contributor to the mass of people marching to the US southern border, having been displaced by violence, repression and poverty.

Attention this year has focused on the record number of Venezuelans and Cubans flocking to the United States, but this less-noted but remarkable increase in Nicaraguans is also adding to the migration crisis in a big way, sending money back to their families and inadvertently providing an economic lifeline to a government under US sanctions.

More than 180,000 Nicaraguans have entered the United States this year through the end of November, about 60 times more than those who entered during the same period two years earlier, according to Customs and Protection data. American borders.

And while tens of thousands of people remain stranded in Mexico after the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday to uphold Title 42, the public health measure that allows the United States to turn back migrants arriving at the border, Nicaraguans can continue to enter the country. as they are largely excluded from the measure.

Tatiana Gonzlez Chacn, 23, a baker, left the Bluefields region in eastern Nicaragua for Phoenix last month because her father, the leader of an opposition party who had his charter revoked, was charged of terrorism and had to flee to Costa Rica.

Nicaragua was once an enviable country, a place people wanted to go, she says. Now it’s a place where its own people want to hang out. When you cross this river to the United States, it’s like breathing a different air.

Earlier this month, at a bus stop in the capital Managua, a mother of three who asked not to be named was making the trip. The trip cost her $2,000 and she was still indebted to a smuggler for a previous failed attempt to reach the United States. Four brothers who recently inherited a farm where seed and fertilizer costs quadrupled also boarded a bus heading north.

This year, for the first time, the number of arrests of undocumented migrants along the US southern border exceeded two million in a single year.

Last month alone, 34,000 of those migrants were Nicaraguans who turned themselves in to US immigration authorities five years ago, the number of Nicaraguans for the whole year was just over 1,000.

During the country’s civil war in the 1980s, around 200,000 people left throughout the decade.

Migrants from Nicaragua have been largely exempted from Title 42 because the country does not allow deportation flights and Mexico has refused to accept migrants from there.

Another large influx has also passed through Costa Rica and, combined with those heading north, has resulted in the departure of around 10% of Nicaragua’s population over the past four years, underscoring the widespread lack of trust in the government of President Daniel Ortegas.

For decades, migrants from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras have been the dominant groups arriving at the US border. Nicaraguan government leaders often boasted that without the powerful gangs that terrorized surrounding countries, Nicaraguans felt relatively safe and did not need to flee.

The dynamic began to change in 2018. Mr. Ortega, a former left-wing revolutionary who led the nation through its civil war in the 1980s, won the presidency in 2006 after changes were made to the Constitution to allow candidates to win without an absolute majority of votes. .

Since then, he has been re-elected three times, including last year, in a vote that much of the international community and many rights groups have seen as a sham due to the anti-democratic maneuvers of Mr. Ortega and his wife, Rosario Murillo, who is his vice-president.

The ruling couple made institutional changes and reached agreements with opponents that allowed them to control the Supreme Court, the electoral commission and the National Assembly. They bought up TV stations and made them more sympathetic to the government, while suppressing their critics.

In 2018, protests erupted over changes to Social Security rules that would have forced workers to pay more and pensioners to receive less. But the protests spilled over into mass anti-government uprisings across the country that lasted for months and left several hundred dead.

The government’s response was brutal. Angered by roadblocks protesters had erected across Nicaragua, the government imprisoned opposition leaders and shut down political parties and civil society groups. Many political activists and journalists fled.

The exodus slowed during the pandemic, but picked up again last year after Mr Ortega stepped up his crackdown, closed research institutes, closed human rights organizations and arrested not only his political opponents but also their families on false charges, including plotting a coup. .

Ahead of last year’s elections, Mr. Ortega jailed seven presidential candidates and banned several opposition parties from participating. President Biden called the election neither free nor fair, and certainly not democratic.

A Nicaraguan government spokeswoman did not return several messages seeking comment.

You eliminate the media, eliminate the political parties, eliminate the universities. Why do you think people leave? said Manuel Orozco, a Nicaraguan analyst at Inter-American Dialogue, a Washington-based research institute.

Elvira Cuadra, a Nicaraguan sociologist, fled to Costa Rica four years ago after the government raided her political science institute and revoked her legal status.

They are definitely not the usual economic migrants, she said. It is forced displacement.

Since 2018, 154,000 Nicaraguans have sought asylum in Costa Rica, where the government recently announced changes to its asylum policies to curb their arrivals. Refugees must now apply for asylum within one month of arriving in the country, will no longer receive expedited work permits, and will not be able to leave Costa Rica while their application is pending.

At the current rate, it will take Costa Rica 10 years to resolve all asylum claims, said Marlen Luna, director general of the Costa Rican immigration authority.

This Nicaraguan immigration is historic, she says. This problem has no short-term solution. It’s not a wave. It’s not a fad. It’s permanent.

Many Nicaraguans are also leaving due to increased economic hardship under Mr. Ortegas’ rule.

Although International Monetary Fund figures show around 25% of Nicaraguans live in poverty, analysts say the true rate is likely much higher, as around two-thirds of the nation live on around $120 a month.

The only way to find a job where you can earn an amount that isn’t very good but a bit more comfortable is if you’re allied with the government, said Vctor Hernndez, 29, who left the town of Len in October and lives in Nashville doing odd jobs. I bought a small piece of land five years ago to build a house, and I couldn’t buy a single brick.

Mr. Hernndez worked in Nicaragua as a restaurant manager before finding himself unemployed for a year. He eventually found a new job at a restaurant earning $250 a month, but it wasn’t enough to support his two children, even though his wife was also working. He decided to leave his family behind, hoping to return in a few years.

The situation in Nicaragua is too ugly, Mr. Hernndez said.

The money people like Mr. Hernndez send home helps prop up Mr. Ortegas’ government, which is under US sanctions targeting people and businesses associated with the government. Nicaraguans sent $3 billion home in 2022, Mr. Orozco said, making remittances 17% of the country’s tax revenue.

It’s a paradox, said Alberto Corts, a professor at the University of Costa Rica. They have differences with the regime, and therefore by leaving, they help to maintain the regime. The government agrees with the departures of all these people.

In a speech in October, Mr Ortega blamed the US government for the migration surge.

It is the country that has applied the most sanctions and therefore the most damage and crisis, and then there they complain about immigrants, said Mr. Ortega.

Across Nicaragua, however, Mr. Ortegas’ criticism of the United States makes little sense, as people lose faith that the grim political and economic situation will soon improve.

Hazel Martnez Hernndez, 21, and her brother Julmer, 19, watched their father start to look much older than his 51-year-old as he rented land to grow produce and worked as a security guard. They wanted something better for themselves. The family took months to borrow $8,000 to pay a smuggler for the siblings’ trip from Santa Rosa, a border town near Honduras.

The family had to find another ransom of $10,000 when the siblings were kidnapped in Mexico.

Ms. Hernndez, a college graduate, and her brother, once a farmer, are now renting an apartment in California and not working.

We have seen these people who left send money to build houses, and some came back and opened businesses, bought land and improved their lives, said their sister, Jahoska, whose partner left the last year and sends him money.

So they want to do the same, she added.

Alfonso Flores Bermdez reported from Managua, Nicaragua, and Frances Robles from Miami, Florida.

