US airline passengers hit by more chaos after deadly snowstorm





US airline passengers face continued disruption following a deadly blizzard that swept across the country over the Christmas period, with thousands of flights still canceled on Tuesday.

According to flight tracking site FlightAware, more than 3,000 US flights were canceled as of Tuesday night and more than 5,000 were delayed.

The majority of canceled flights were operated by Southwest Airlines, which accounted for 64% of cancellations on Tuesday, according to FlightAware.

Southwest said it will operate only a third of its flight schedule over the next few days due to continued challenges affecting our customers and employees in a significant way, which is unacceptable.

On Monday, the US Department of Transportation wrote on Twitter: USDOT is concerned about Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays and reports of lack of prompt customer service.

The travel chaos comes in the wake of a blizzard that left more than two dozen dead and thousands without power in what local officials have described as the deadliest snowstorm in decades.

States across the United States were hit by the storm, with the hardest hit region being New York’s Erie County, which includes the city of Buffalo, the state’s second-largest city.

Speaking on Monday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said visiting the area was like going to a war zone.

The blizzard, which meteorologists described as a bomb cyclone, meaning a rapidly intensifying storm, sent temperatures across the United States plummeting to minus 40C over the Christmas period.

The National Weather Service warned last week that more than 200 million people, or about 60% of the U.S. population, were in some form of winter weather warning or advisory.

President Joe Biden declared an emergency in New York City late Monday, authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security to coordinate relief efforts.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz told a news conference Monday that the death toll rose overnight from 13 to 25. The total death toll from the storm in the west of New York was at least 28, the Associated Press reported.

Poloncarz said a number of deaths were cardiac events related to shoveling and blowing snow, adding that this storm was potentially deadlier than the 1977 New York blizzard.

The Blizzard of 77 lasted longer, three days of terrible conditions. It was two days of terrible conditions, but the ferocity of the storm was worse than the 77 blizzard and now it looks like we’ve had more deaths across the county, Poloncarz said.

He added that as of Tuesday, more than 13,000 people had their electricity restored but more than 12,000 were still without electricity.

Erie County Deputy Sheriff William Cooley described the blizzard as a generational storm.

Responding to reports of looting in the area, Cooley said it’s unfortunate there are opportunistic criminals in our society, adding that the Buffalo Police Department made an arrest.

