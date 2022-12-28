The Last of Us Won’t Break the Video Game Adaptation’s Curse, Because It’s Already Broken





The last of us

netflix

I feel like something a little weird is going on with The Last of Us on HBO, which seems to have a mission in its promotion to project a message of seeing, games can have real stories and adaptations of video games can be good.

Here’s writer Craig Mazin, who I love, but he’s a little too radical here with his statement on The Last of Us to Empire: It’s an open and closed case: it’s the greatest story that ever been told in video games.

I mean, it’s a really good video game story, don’t get me wrong, but I think there’s a debate to be had there, even if you’re promoting your own adaptation of the project. Now, step into this new interview with Neil Druckmann and Mazin in The New Yorker titled Can The Last of Us Break the Curse of Bad Video-Game Adaptations?

I recognize that at some point, perhaps around 2016, the so-called curse of video game adaptation was still in place. We’ve had decades of things so bad they’re somehow good like the Resident Evil movie series. We’ve had megabudget failures like Warcraft and Assassins Creed and Prince of Persia. We had epic projects canceled like Peter Jacksons Halo and Gore Verbinskis BioShock.

But in 2019, that started to change quite significantly, and every year since then we’ve seen at least one great video game adaptation, or at the very least, an adaptation of the video game world, if not the exact storyline. We have:

Castlevania

netflix

Castlevania (2017-2021), a series that probably deserves credit for having started all of this in 2017, but it took a while for people to notice and in its final season became one of the best game adaptations in history.

Detective Pikachu (2019), which took live-action Pokemon to worldwide box office success in a lovely package where somehow Ryan Reynolds voicing Pikachu actually worked.

the witcher

netflix

The Witcher Season 1 (2019), which yes, is an adaptation of the books, but Henry Cavill is a huge fan of the games, and has credited his performance as Geralt as being influenced by the games themselves.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020), an absolutely stellar movie that really didn’t seem to work after its initial trailer showed a horrifying Sonic, but the reanimation did wonders, and it also spawned a big, equally successful 2022 sequel .

Esoteric

netflix

Arcane (2021), a beautifully animated series set in the League of Legends universe that was among the best shows aired on TV that year, animated or not, based on video games or not.

Uncharted (2022), the blockbuster that audiences loved and became a global hit for Sony, after a decade of languishing in development hell.

cyberpunk edge runners

netflix

Cyberpunk Edgerunners (2022), from Studio TRIGGER and CD Projekt Red, an exciting and heartfelt story set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077, which was so good it actually sparked a resurgence in gaming itself, the sending it skyrocketing to the top of the sales charts for weeks.

Looking ahead to 2023 when The Last of Us airs, on top of that, I’m willing to bet the Super Mario Bros. will be A) good and B) earn a buck at the box office.

Look, I absolutely believe The Last of Us on HBO will be awesome. This could very well be the best live-action video game adaptation yet, and one that’s a direct adaptation to that. But acting like he’s breaking a curse that’s been broken half a dozen times in the last five years is either dishonest or you’re just not watching enough.

