Birmingham nightclub stabbing victim named footballer Cody Fisher | british news





The 23-year-old man who was stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been named soccer player Cody Fisher.

“They broke our hearts. I lost my best friend. My family and I are asking for privacy and respect at this heartbreaking time,” his family said in a statement.

West Midlands Police responded to The Crane nightclub in Digbeth just before 11:45pm on Boxing Day.

Police said Mr. Fisher was approaching and stabbed by a group of people while he was spending the night with friends.

Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later. Police launched a murder investigation.

Mr. Fisher played for Stratford Town FC in the Southern League Premier Division Central. He also played for Bromsgrove Sporting.

Stratford Town chairman Jed McCrory told Sky News that “everyone was shocked by the news”, describing Fisher as a “talented footballer” and a “lovable, lovely young man”.

The club issued a statement and described Mr. Fisher’s death as a “tragic loss”, adding “our heartfelt condolences go to Cody’s family and friends.”

One of Fischer’s friends, who played with him at Bromsgrove last season, told Sky News:

The friend said that Mr Fisher texted him last night to ask if he would go out for the night but decided not to go.

Police said hundreds of people were at the nightclub at the time of the stabbing.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

0:39 ‘Speechless’: tribute to Cody Fisher

Security Search Criticism

Detectives check CCTV at the venue and urge anyone who has been in the area to be contacted.

Onlookers at the nightclub criticized the event’s security screening and described the atmosphere inside the venue as “moody”.

Birmingham’s Sydnee Power described a “group of young people” who were “trying to cause trouble”.

The 23-year-old said there was a “very strange atmosphere” and added: I’m here to enjoy the music.”

Image: Police outside the Crane nightclub in Dickbes, Birmingham.

‘Anyone could bring anything’

An 18-year-old man from Wolverhampton, who did not want to be named, said the incident was “a disaster waiting to happen”.

He said of the security check:

“They didn’t even touch me during their search, they followed the contours of my body with their hands and tapped me to examine me.

“Anyone can bring anything.”

The Crane expressed “deep shock and sadness” over the incident, adding that the club’s New Year’s Eve event was cancelled.

Police said the site remains under lockdown while evidence is being collected and that nearby police will be patrolling the area over the next few days to reassure them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/birmingham-nightclub-stabbing-victim-named-as-cody-fisher-12775260 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos