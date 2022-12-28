UK traders on Brexit: increased paperwork, stress, everything | Brexit





There were times when we had problems sending elderberries, the mildest of foods. I stopped taking full consignments for over a month because of that!

Inside an anonymous-looking industrial complex outside Reading, where the warm scent of tea and spices fills the air, Vishaka Chhetri Agarwal and her husband Neeraj vent their frustrations with doing business with the post-Brexit EU. After all, the then prime minister insisted that there would be no additional bureaucracy.

But like the merchants in Northern Ireland who told Boris Johnson to throw all the customs forms he had to fill out in the trash, the Agarwals found the reality somewhat different.

Both were born in Darjeeling, India and have lived in England for 17 years since Neeraj obtained her MBA from Cambridge. T People is a social enterprise that supports 50% of its profits to schools in tea-growing regions.

We import tea and ingredients from all over the world. Some of them repack, but most of them create their own blends and their own mixes, explains Neeraj.

After Brexit, new customs inspections and EU VAT compliance created endless headaches. The paperwork, the stress, everything definitely increased, says Vishaka, the microbiologist who makes their blends.

Before Brexit, they could send a packet of tea to the packaging company they work with in Spain and receive it back within three weeks, neatly packaged in a small paper bag. Now, Neeraj says the car hadn’t completed the first leg of the journey during that time.

Vishaka and Neeraj Agarwal are at a distribution warehouse in Reading, Berkshire. Photo: Martin Godwin/Guardian

When we send consignments to them, almost every one is held by customs and they always ask for additional documents. Next time we send all the same documents, same goods but they still ask for more.

They have built a loyal market in several EU countries, including Germany and France, selling directly to customers through their website and Amazon. However, they chose not to do so for the time being after customers complained about long delays and were sometimes double-billed VAT when the car finally arrived.

Two years after Boris Johnson signed the Brexit Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), William Bain, head of trade policy at the British Chamber of Commerce, says the same experience has been repeated by thousands of companies.

In a recent BCC survey of more than 1,100 companies two years after the TCA was signed, 77% of those doing business with the EU said the deal did not help increase sales or grow their business. More than half (56%) reported difficulties adjusting to the new rules for exporting goods, and 45% said the same for services.

This is a structural barrier, says Bain. You can distinguish this from the 2021 period where there was some additional waiting in Dover or Calais. It’s about how customs officials apply the rules. But we’ve gotten to a reasonably stable position around that and the structural issues are just the workings of some of these rules and paperwork requirements and no improvement at all.

He cites border checks particularly faced by food exporters. VAT management issues. In theory, small exporters could use the EU’s online import one-stop shop (IOSS) to charge VAT seamlessly, but having to work with EU-based finance officers adds cost and some businesses. It still said hit or miss.

Lizzie Heyess London-based jewelry business, Secret Halo, exported to clients across Europe through its website prior to Brexit, but now only sells through marketplaces such as Etsy and Amazon, which take a portion of each transaction. .

Too expensive for someone like me to pay for broker services in the EU. That’s why I turned to the market to navigate those costs and bureaucracy, she says.

However, even if there is an online marketplace to browse the IOSS system, there are still issues. EU customers have lost their trust. I’ve had so many places where I’ve made sales through the marketplace that I’ve been charged twice by disgruntled customers.

The BCC is urging the government to try to negotiate to lift the requirement for EU-based fiscal representation, which Bain said could be done through the EU-UK expert panel overseeing the TCA’s operations.

In the medium term, it requires the signing of veterinary contracts with the EU to relieve some of the checks that agri-food exporters are subject to. Like other trade groups, including the manufacturer group Make UK, we hope that UK companies will continue to use the European CE mark in their product standards. The UK has set up its own alternative UKCA, but companies wishing to export to the EU must also comply with the CE system and are reluctant to submit to two sets of regulatory checks.

Trucks line up to enter the port of Dover in Kent in December 2020. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA

Many larger companies have been able to better cope with the additional requirements and more easily afford the costs of selling to the EU market. Make UK recently found that only a third of its members are still struggling with compliance.

But economists say the broader picture of Britain’s performance in international trade post-Brexit is one of less openness to the world.

The Independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) estimates that in the medium term, Brexit will reduce the trade intensity of the UK economy, reducing trade’s share of GDP by 15%.

OBR said its latest economic and fiscal outlook, released alongside last month’s budget, suggests that Brexit has had a significant adverse impact on UK trade by reducing overall trading volumes and trading relationships between UK and EU companies. .

Exports to the EU declined sharply towards the end of the Brexit transition period, but have since more than recovered.

But John Springford of the Center for European Reform says it’s important to track Britain’s performance against other similar economies, what he calls the doppelganger method.

If you compare UK trade to previous UK trade after leaving a single market, you’re not really comparing apples to apples because you have to compare it to other countries. He says there has been a boom in commodity trade around the world since the end of the pandemic.

Springford’s latest estimates using this approach suggested that the UK’s total import and export trade in goods was down 7%, or $15 billion, in the second quarter of 2022 compared to when it tracked comparable economies. In service he finds little difference.

Stephen Hunsaker of Thinktank UK in a Change Europe said change was evident from the time the trade deal was signed on 31 December 2020.

It is clear that the end of the Brexit transition period has had the greatest impact on trade openness. That’s one of the signs that we can narrow this down and really tell a story we can tell with confidence. Brexit has played a part in this, he says.

Marco Forgione, Executive Director of the Institute of Export and International Trade, a member organization that provides government-funded training to businesses, said.

He senses a tacit acknowledgment of this challenge from Rishi Sunak’s government after the belligerence of the Boris Johnson era and Liz Truss’ brief and powerful premiership.

In conversations with ministers and officials, he said there seemed to be a much more pragmatic approach to building a constructive relationship with the EU.

Graffiti in a Loyalist area of ​​Belfast protesting the imposition of a trade border between Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Sunak recently told US President Joe Biden that he would like to see the deadlock over the Northern Ireland Protocol resolved by the time the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday agreements next April, and put the controversial Northern Ireland bill on hold during talks. It happens.

Forgione argues that exporters can and will continue to adapt to the new trade environment. I believe there is tremendous opportunity and potential, and many members claim to be positive about the future.

A government spokesperson points to the advantages of trade outside the EU. Trade deals under negotiation will open up exciting opportunities that reflect the changing nature of global trade. Europe’s share of global GDP will fall from 19.9% ​​to 14.1% by 2050, and deals with India, Australia and the transpacific CPTPP will anchor our economies in some of the fastest-growing markets across Asia and the Indo-Pacific.

But former Agriculture Minister George Eustice has criticized the recent Australian agreement for making too many concessions. OBR suggested that these agreements would have no material impact and would have incremental effects.

Meanwhile, major changes to EU agreements are unlikely. The TCA will be subject to a five-year review through 2026 after the next general election. But Labor has made it clear that it has no intention of leaving, even if it wins a majority.

We will make Brexit work. We believe it is not in the national interest to reopen this debate with all departments. That’s what shadow international trade secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said of all the problems that will arise later. We’ve set up redlines, and there are three of them. No return to the single market, no return to the Customs Union, no return to freedom of movement.

Instead, Labor promised to try to negotiate gradual reforms, including mutual recognition of veterinary contracts and occupational standards of the kind the BCC hopes for.

The adjustments obtained when the TCA is eventually reviewed will come too late for jewelry maker Heyes and her fellow small business owners, but she says many of them have either stopped selling to the EU or stopped doing business altogether.

It’s all about everyone talking in Facebook groups, she says. Always moaning about Brexit and how it killed the business.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/dec/27/uk-traders-on-brexit-its-increased-paperwork-stress-everything The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

