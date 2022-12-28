Sir Lindsay Hoyle says the Conservatives’ turmoil has made Britain a laughing stock.





The bizarre chaos in which three Conservative prime ministers emerged in a matter of months has made British democracy an international laughing stock, the Commons speaker said.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the country was still struggling to recover from the damage caused by the collapse of the two governments in 2022.

The Speaker of the House told BBC Radio 4’s PM program that the revolving door of ministerial changes had made him feel like the only continuum in Parliament.

When asked if the upheaval made Britain a laughing stock, Lord Lindsay said:

The Commons speaker added: I think you are still struggling to recover.

Referring to Liz Truss’ 10th ranking in September, Sir Lindsay said: A new prime minister has come in with new hope and a new vision.

he added; It was like a revolving door of ministers. Some resigned after accepting the job. I’ve never seen anything like the bizarre. I had no idea who was in the dispatch box.

The only thing that was congressional continuity was myself. You know, we’ve run out of ministers. The speaker added: No one had ever seen anything like it before.

The House Speaker declined to comment on his time as Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but insisted he would face a vote on whether he misled Congress through Partygate at the end of the Privilege Commission investigation, which will begin early next year.

When asked if there would be a vote, he said, “Of course. And I don’t want to predict that vote. And I’m not going to interfere with what the House decides. It’s not my decision. It’s what the House wants.”

Sir Lindsay admitted that the Lords were too large, but criticized Sir Keir Starmer’s plan to replace the unelected rooms with scrap. He said the Senate must be reformed, but not through a second elected Congress.

He also said Brexit played a major role in dividing the family. He called on members of Congress to act less aggressively, saying he wanted people to respect democracy.

Let’s treat each other with respect, not just tolerance, the speaker said. Go in and yell and yell at each other, but don’t be surprised when the masses try to do the same to you.

Lord Lindsay also told the PM program that despite a series of sexual assault and abuse allegations against members of Parliament, she still believes that Parliament is a safe working environment for young men and women.

I really believe in it, otherwise we’ll kick it out [MPs] And people who don’t play should make sure they’re following the rules, he said.

The speaker supported the Independent Complaints and Grievance System (ICGS), established in 2018 to address claims of bullying, bullying and sexual misconduct, despite criticism that the process was too slow.

I will always say something sincere. go to the police Don’t even think that anything else will always be my advice. And I always tell House pass holders that my door is open. If you have any problems, please come to me.

Sir Lindsay also reflected on the popularity of his petting zoo, which all received Christmas presents, and revealed that his pet parrot, Boris, did not receive much fan mail.

atlee [his cat] Currently wearing his Christmas scarf. Of course they got a gift. We have sent quite a few Christmas cards and Attlee is very popular.

Boris [his parrot] I’m a little jealous. Parrots are very jealous. He doesn’t get any fan mail and he definitely has some flair. But he will be given a special gift to cheer him up.

