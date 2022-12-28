International
Title 42 upheld by US Supreme Court for now
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday to keep in place the emergency health order the federal government has used for more than two years to quickly turn back migrants, including those seeking asylum, at the southern border -west.
The latest ruling supersedes an order issued by Chief Justice John G. Roberts last week that halted the lifting of the health care policy, known as Title 42, that the Biden administration had planned to end. Title 42 will remain in place for at least two more months. In its order on Tuesday, the High Court agreed to hear arguments in February on whether an Arizona-led coalition of 19 states, including Texas, can challenge a lower court ruling ordering the Biden administration to lift Title 42.
That lower court decision will stand stalemate until the High Court issues a ruling on the more procedural issue of whether GOP-led states can intervene in a lawsuit originally brought by immigrant lawyers against the federal government.
Tuesday’s decision was made by a 5-4 vote, with Justice Neil Gorsuch joining the courts’ three liberal justices in opposing the majority decision.
The Trump administration invoked the use of Title 42 in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, calling it a necessary step to help stop the spread of viruses in immigration detention centers. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, has since said immigrants are not driving up the number of COVID-19 cases.
The Supreme Court has allowed Title 42 to temporarily remain in place while the case is pending, and we continue to challenge this horrific policy that has done so much harm to asylum seekers and can no longer be plausibly justified. as a public health measure, said Lee Gelernt, lead counsel for the American Civil Liberties Unions Title 42 legal challenge.
Immigration officials have used the health order more than 2 million times to deport migrants, some of whom have been deported multiple times after repeatedly trying to enter the United States. Under Title 42, the recidivism rate is the percentage of people apprehended more than once by a border. Patrol Officer has increased from 7% to 27% since FY 2019.
Before the scheduled end of Title 42, thousands of migrants had either crossed the Rio Grande to Texas or were waiting to cross the border once the order was lifted.
As Texas border towns braced for a possible surge in the number of migrants crossing, they have become the scene of clashes like the one last week in El Paso where members of the National Guard and state troopers formed a line on the banks of the Rio Grande and blocked dozens of migrants, who had already crossed the river from surrendering to nearby Border Patrol agents.
Members of the National Guard directed the men, women and children to official ports of entry, although under Title 42 these ports remain closed to migrant asylum seekers.
With Title 42 remaining in place, El Pasos Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino said Tuesday the city is preparing for the number of railroad crossings to increase again after a lull over the holiday weekend. , noting that a large number of people were waiting for the end of Title 42 just across the border in Ciudad Jurez.
That’s why we’re continuing to move forward with our planning because we expect those numbers to go back to what we saw maybe about 10 days ago, Dagostino said.
Last Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security said agents had moved more than 3,400 migrants from El Paso over the past week by deporting them to Mexico under Title 42 or returning them to their home countries of origin. ‘origin. Officers had also moved 6,000 migrants from the area to other areas where immigration officers were processing them.
The coalition of states’ request for the Supreme Court to intervene after Judge Emmet Sullivan of the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., ruled last month that the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions is using the order that deports the immigrants from the United States. not allowing them access to the asylum process is arbitrary and capricious and constitutes a violation of the law because it has not been properly applied.
Sullivan ordered the Biden administration to immediately lift Title 42, then later agreed to give the feds until Dec. 21 to prepare for the change.
The Sullivans decision stems from a lawsuit filed in January 2021 by the ACLU and two Texas-based immigrant rights groups who argued that Title 42 violated US asylum laws and that the Trump administration used the pandemic as a pretext to invoke Title 42 and use it as an immigration tool.
Today, SCOTUS gave Texas and the United States a huge victory by allowing Title 42 to stand after Biden illegally tried to end this critical policy, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said. , in a message on Twitter.
Another federal court has also weighed in on Title 42 after Arizona and 18 other states filed a federal lawsuit on April 3 in Louisiana, asking a judge to stop the government from lifting Title 42. Texas filed a separate lawsuit on April 22 seeking the same, but dropped his lawsuit and joined the other states’ lawsuit.
In May, U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays blocked the Biden administration from ending Title 42. The administration appealed, and that case is still pending in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
