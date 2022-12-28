



Tuesday, December 27, 2022 8:03 AM

Former Russian President Medvedev and one of his outraged tweets claimed that Brexit would be undone. (Photo: Andrea Verdelli/Getty Images)

Britain will rejoin and collapse the EU, France will go to war with Germany and Elon Musk will become US president, according to the former Russian prime minister and president.

The former Kremlin leader made a series of bold predictions on Twitter, including Northern Ireland joining the republic and the outbreak of a civil war in which Elon Musk would become president.

Red-faced Putin: Russia is now ready to ‘negotiate’ war in Ukraine.

Dmitry Medvedev shared 10 outlandish predictions for the next 12 months on Twitter and was widely ridiculed.

Medvedev said on social media sites on New Year’s Eve that everyone should make a prediction. Here is our humble contribution.

The Russian leader and Putin’s allies began by saying that oil prices would rise to $150 a barrel and gas prices would top $5,000 a 1,000 cubic metre, then staggered to claim Britain would rejoin the EU after Brexit.

The EU will collapse after Britain returns. He added that the use of the euro would be stopped and that Poland and Hungary would occupy the western part of the former Ukraine.

France, Germany, and the Special Argument for the War of the United States

It comes after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 of this year, and current President Vladimir Putin said he was ready to negotiate. Three Russians were killed in a drone strike believed to have been carried out by Ukraine this week, though Kyiv did not confirm or deny it.

Medvedev, Vice-Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and President of Russia from 2008-2012, went on to say that a Fourth Reich would be created, covering German territory and its satellites, Poland and the Baltic States. , war breaks out between the Czech Republic, Slovakia, the Republic of Kyiv and other outcasts and, accordingly, between France and the Fourth Reich. Europe will be divided and Poland will be re-divided along the way.

Watch Churchill’s speech to Parliament on Zelensky Channel: ‘Ukraine will never surrender’

He also argued that while Northern Ireland would secede from Britain and join the Republic of Ireland, a civil war would break out across the pond in California, USA. As a result, Texas became an independent state.

Elon Muskll said Musk won presidential elections in several states despite being ineligible to run because he was not born in the United States.

He ended the absurd thread by claiming that the biggest stock markets and financial activity would leave the US and Europe and move to Asia, and that Bretton Woods’ monetary management system would collapse, leading to the collapse of the IMF and World Bank. The euro and dollar cease circulation as global reserve currencies. Instead, digital currencies will be actively used.

Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk called his claims an epic thread.

Musk’s reaction to the thread

“This is the most outrageous prediction I’ve ever heard, but it demonstrates an alarming lack of awareness about advances in artificial intelligence and sustainable energy,” Musk added.

Medvedev was widely ridiculed online in a tweet that has been quoted at least 6,000 times, with many telling him that Ukraine would cease to exist and that Russia would lose the war.

UK condemns North Korea for supplying weapons to Russian Wagner Group mercenaries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cityam.com/uk-eu-medvedev-musk-claims/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

