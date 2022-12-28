Southwest and other airlines cancel thousands of flights across the United States





After a winter storm hit many parts of the country, most airlines quickly recovered from delays and cancellations. But not Southwest Airlines, which days later is still grappling with what executives and analysts describe as its biggest operational meltdown in its five-decade history.

Bad weather, which came just days before Christmas, hit the airline harder than the rest of the industry due to inadequate computer systems that made it difficult for the airline to get crews to waiting planes and place passengers on alternative flights, and a model of flight that allowed problems at one airport to spill over to others.

This is the worst series of cancellations for a single airline that I can remember in a career spanning more than 20 years as industry analyst Henry Harteveldt, who covers airlines for Atmosphere Research Group , said.

Thousands of travelers were stranded at airports, and many said Southwest did little or nothing to get them to their destination. Southwest canceled more than 2,900 flights on Monday; scrapped about 2,500 each day for the next two days, more than 60% of his schedule; and said full restoration of normal operations could take days.

Fabian Maldonado, a construction manager from Los Angeles who describes himself as a loyal Southwest customer, said he and his two sons flew from Burbank, Calif., to Sacramento on a southwestern flight. west on Monday, planning to fly from there to Spokane, Wash. But the Spokane flight was canceled and Southwest did not inform him, he said.

It really makes me rethink, Mr. Maldonado said. Customer service is not there; he collapses.

In a video statement Tuesday night, Southwests general manager Bob Jordan apologized to customers. He said the airline had been unable to get flight crews to where they needed to be, compounding the effects of bad weather, and the giant puzzle could take days to solve.

Our plan for the next few days is to fly a reduced schedule and reposition our personnel and aircraft, Mr. Jordan said. Were making progress and were optimistic to be back on track by next week.

The Department of Transportation said in a statement Monday that it would look into Southwest’s problems, adding that it was concerned about the unacceptable rate of airline cancellations and delays and reports of poor customer service. On Tuesday, President Biden reposted that statement on Twitter and urged customers to check if they were eligible for compensation.

All airlines have been criticized by lawmakers and regulators for delays and cancellations since travel demand recovered from the pandemic in 2021. Many of the industry’s problems can be traced to staff shortages that have caused in part by early retirements and buyouts that the industry has offered. workers after ticket sales collapsed in 2020.

Lyn Montgomery, president of the Transportation Workers Union Local 556, which represents flight attendants at Southwest Airlines, said she spoke with Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary, on Tuesday to discuss the outage at Southwest. . She said Southwest technology was a major cause of the collapse and her union had long pressed company executives to improve it.

We’re going to make sure we hold Southwest Airlines leaders accountable for what happens so the airline we helped make successful is reliable and stable again, Ms. Montgomery said in an interview.

Mr. Buttigieg said in a statement on Tuesday that he had also spoken to Southwests chief executive Mr. Jordan.

In an interview with NBC Nightly News on Tuesday, Buttigieg said: “Where most airlines have seen their performance start to improve, Southwest has actually moved in the other direction, adding: ‘It’s is an unacceptable situation.

Southwest was the first major airline to turn a profit as the pandemic began to recede. And in some ways it became a big winner when people started flying again and taking vacations.

But analysts say problems were lurking in the South West operating issues that appear to have stumbled the business when bad weather hit late last week.

The storm, aviation experts said, had a disproportionate impact on Southwest because the company configures its network differently from how the country’s other three major airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, have set up theirs.

Most carriers operate on a hub and spoke basis, with planes returning to a hub airport after flying to other cities. United has hubs, for example, at airports serving Newark, Houston and Denver. Although Southwest has a strong presence at some airports, it uses a point-to-point approach in which planes tend to fly from destination to destination without returning to one or two main hubs.

Spokesperson airlines can close specific routes in the event of inclement weather, and with proper planning, companies can have crews and aircraft in place to restart operations when conditions improve. But Southwest can’t do it that easily without disrupting multiple flights and routes, Harteveldt said.

David Vernon, airline analyst at Bernstein Research, said Southwest’s approach allows the company to use its planes more in normal times, but when things go wrong, problems can spread quickly.

Of course, hub-and-spoke airlines can and have suffered big problems, especially when bad weather or other problems cripple operations at one or more major airports.

Southwest, which has long prided itself on good employee relations, has also recently struggled with staffing shortages that have most likely increased tensions between management and workers, said Robert W. Mann Jr. , a former airline executive who now leads the council. RW Mann & Company.

Southwest clearly took the worst, Mr. Mann said. I have to think it was cultural more than anything.

The turmoil is a test for Mr Jordan, a longtime South West official who took over as chief executive in February. The company’s stock price closed about 6% lower on Tuesday.

Union leaders said a major cause of Southwest’s problems was inadequate computer systems which they say failed to effectively match crews to flights when cancellations began to pile up. They made a commitment to us to spend time and money on infrastructure, but it was not enough, said Ms Montgomery, the union leader. The house of cards has fallen.

Analysts also said Southwest had been slow to introduce new systems that would help it run its business. Southwest has never seen technology as a strategic priority, Harteveldt said.

These and other failures should draw the attention of officials in Washington, where lawmakers like Senator Maria Cantwell, who heads the Commerce Committee, on Tuesday called for tougher protections for travelers, including federal rules that oblige airlines to reimburse delays or cancellations. flights.

To make matters worse for customers: Southwest has a policy of not exchanging tickets with other airlines, so the company cannot rebook passengers on other flights, Harteveldt said. The debacle could force the airline to buy out frustrated customers with bigger discounts or run more promotions, he said.

No region or airport suffered the brunt of the cancellations, although airports with a strong Southwest presence were the hardest hit. These airports included Denver International, Chicago Midway, Harry Reid International in Las Vegas, and Sacramento International.

It’s been nearly a week since the winter storm began wreaking havoc on millions of travellers. The number of canceled flights began to rise on Thursday, when airlines canceled more than 2,600. The next day, nearly 6,000, or about a quarter of all US flights, were canceled across the country. On Saturday, Christmas Eve, almost 3,500 flights were cancelled, and slightly fewer, around 3,200, were cut from schedules on Christmas Day.

Reporting was provided by Derrick Bryson Taylor, Daniel Victor, Shawn Hubler, Mark Walker and Steve Lohr.

