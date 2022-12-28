The former Russian president has predicted that Northern Ireland will leave Britain and join United Ireland in 2023.





Russia’s former president predicted that Northern Ireland would leave Britain next year to join the United Ireland.

He was the prediction from the social media accounts of Dmitry Medvedev, who served as placeholder president from 2008-2012 when Vladimir Putin had to move into the prime minister seat due to term limits.

Mr. Medvedev, now Russia’s deputy chairman of the Security Council, made a series of bold predictions as part of a Twitter thread ahead of the new year.

Prime Minister Medvedev said Northern Ireland would separate from Britain and join the Republic of Ireland, arguing Britain would rejoin the European Union.

Putin’s allies have often been critical of the West, accusing the US and its allies of trying to engineer Russia’s disintegration earlier this year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Medvedev started his Twitter predictions by saying: On New Year’s Eve, everyone makes predictions.

Many people offer forward-looking hypotheses, as if vying to pick out the wildest and most absurd.

Here is our humble contribution.

Forecasts by Russian officials included rising oil prices, suggestions that the EU would collapse when Britain rejoins the trading bloc, and that Poland and Hungary would occupy the western regions of Ukraine where they previously existed.

Concluding his post: Season’s greetings to all of you Anglo-Saxon friends, and all of you joyfully grunting piglets.

Last September, Mr Medvedev said he had warned that the United States and other Western countries were attempting to provoke Russia’s breakup and that such an attempt could lead to doom.

He warned that any attempt to push Russia into collapse would be a chess game to the death.

He argued that parts of the West want to take advantage of the military conflict in Ukraine and do everything possible to drive our country into a new collapse, paralyze Russia’s state institutions and deprive it of effective control of the country, as happened in 1991.

Medvedev posted on his messaging app channel after attending the memorial service for former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev. , thinking about how to slice us up and cut us into small pieces.

Such attempts are extremely risky and should not be underestimated. Those dreamers ignore simple axioms. The powerful meltdown of nuclear weapons is always a chess game with death, and is known exactly when checks and mates come. It is the end of mankind.

Medvedev concluded by saying that Russia’s nuclear arsenal is the best guarantee of protecting Great Russia.

