US Winter Storm News: ‘Blizzard of the Century’ Kills Nearly 50 in US | world news





BUFFALO: The monster storm that killed dozens of people in the United States over Christmas weekend continued to inflict misery on New York State and air travelers across the country on Tuesday, as stories emerged of families trapped for days during the “blizzard of the century”. deaths attributed to the winter storm rose to more than 50 after authorities confirmed three more fatalities in Erie County in western New York, the epicenter of the crisis. The police department “expects this number to increase,” tweeted Byron Brown, mayor of Lakeside County Buffalo’s largest city – which was paralyzed for five days by drifts of snow until chest and power outages, and where more snowfall was expected on Tuesday. New York state governor Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo native, described the storm’s aftermath as resembling a war zone. “It’s definitely the blizzard of the century,” Hochul told reporters Monday. on highways, unable to be rescued.The problem was compounded when certain areas were made inaccessible to ambulances for dozens of hours and snowplows were unable to carry out their work due to the ferocity of the storm, necessitating the rescue of lifeguards in some cases.The family of 22-year-old Buffalo resident Anndel Taylor said she died in her car after becoming stranded on her way home from A video sent by Taylor and posted by her sister shows her vehicle covered up to its windows in snow.Emergency responders, who got themselves stuck trying to save her, found her dead 18 hours later, p Possibly from carbon monoxide poisoning, his family in North Carolina told local broadcaster WSOC-TV. A father described being trapped in his vehicle on the streets of Buffalo with his four young children for 11 hours before being rescued, according to The New York Times. in his trunk. They were eventually rescued at dawn by a passing snow plow. In a city used to snowstorms, some residents blamed a travel ban they said was enacted too late on Friday morning of contributing to the scale of the disaster. A perfect storm of ferocious snow squalls, howling winds and sub-zero temperatures has forced the cancellation of nearly 20,000 US flights in recent days, including more than 3,000 on Tuesday, according to tracking site Flightaware.com. Most of the cancellations on Tuesday were at Southwest Airlines, which pulled more than 60% of its flights due to cascading logistical problems, earning it a reprimand from the US government. The Department of Transportation tweeted that it was “concerned about Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations” and would review whether the company is complying with its customer service plan,” while the US Senate committee overseeing the Aviation said it would look into causes that ‘go beyond the weather.’U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday approved a declaration of emergency for New York state, freeing up funds to help it recover. recovering from the disaster.Buffalo International Airport remains closed until Wednesday morning and a driving ban remained in effect for the city, where thousands of people were still without power. Get out and walk to check on neighbors, go in open stores etc. But don’t drive,” County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned in a tweet. Bill Sherlock, a longtime Buffalo resident, told AFP his home received about four feet of snow, but he was lucky to have power and food. The less fortunate “probably had the worst Christmas of their lives,” said the 38-year-old lawyer, aware that some homes in his neighborhood had no electricity. since Friday. Sherlock said he could wait another day before leaving home for the first time in nearly a week: “We’re not going anywhere unless we have to.” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told CNN that several incidents of looting were reported in your town over Christmas weekend and eight arrests were made. The National Weather Service forecast isolated patches of snow in western New York on Tuesday, but a thaw was in sight. A respite from warmer temperatures around 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius) has been predicted by the weekend, although officials have warned that melting snow could lead to minor flooding. Severe weather over the weekend sent temperatures plummeting below freezing in every mainland U.S. state, including communities in Texas along the Mexican border where some arriving migrants struggled to find shelter. At one point on Saturday, nearly 1.7 million customers were without power in the bitter cold, according to tracker poweroutage.us. Ice and whiteout conditions also led to the temporary closure of some of the transportation routes. nation’s busiest, including part of Interstate 70 that crosses the country. Watch fierce storm conditions in Buffalo; The “blizzard of the century” kills nearly 50 in the United States

