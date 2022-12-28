Ice, heavy rain and potential flooding in parts of the UK as warnings about power supply outages | british news





Parts of the UK are expected to see ice, heavy rain and potential flooding in the coming days as warnings of power outages and travel delays have been issued.

A dust storm warning has been issued for parts of South West England and South Wales from 2am on 27 December until 3pm on Wednesday.

A yellow ice warning has been issued across northern Scotland until 10am on Wednesday.

The Environment Agency has also issued 34 flood warnings, advising people in affected areas to prepare for flooding by bringing a bag with medications and insurance documents and staying up to date on warnings.

According to the Met Office, commuters have been warned that road spray and flooding could extend travel times and affect bus and train services.

Homeowners and businesses have also been told to expect some flooding, along with some outages to power supplies and other services.

“40 to 60 millimeters of rainfall is expected for the next nine to 12 hours before the rain stops in the afternoon,” said Rachel Ayers, a meteorologist at the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Northern Scotland is also expected to see some snow in high areas in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

However, while the rest of the region is dry, it will rain gradually in the southern region.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

1:36 Floods swept eastern Scotland last month

How about New Year’s Eve?

It will rain in Scotland later on Wednesday. The heaviest rain will fall over the hills to the southwest, with coastal gale force in southern England as well.

On Thursday 29th December the weather is expected to be unstable with torrential showers across the UK, with the heaviest showers expected in the north and west.

Read more: Next year will be warmer than 2022.

The weather will then start dry on Friday morning, becoming wet and windy as the day progresses.

Inclement weather is expected to clear on New Year’s Eve, bringing mild showers across the UK.

Ayers added, “As the low pressure system passes, we see the possibility of coastal gale passing over the English Channel coast and obviously the Irish Sea as well.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/ice-heavy-rain-and-potential-flooding-for-parts-of-uk-as-warning-issued-for-disrupted-power-supplies-12775441 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos