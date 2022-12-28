Southwest cancels thousands of flights, leaving passengers stranded across the United States





Southwest Airlines left thousands of travelers stranded at airports across the country after a winter storm ripped through most of the United States ahead of and over the holiday weekend.

While Southwest canceled more than 2,600 of its flights on Tuesday, the problems are expected to extend into this week, with data from Flight Aware indicating the airline has already canceled more than 2,400 flights on Wednesday and more than 1,500 on Thursday. Southwest canceled nearly 3,000 flights on Monday. Other airlines with notable flight cancellations haven’t even come close to Southwest’s total, as Spirit canceled 83 flights on Tuesday, while Alaska Airlines canceled 75.

According to the New York Times, unlike the computer network problems of June 2021 which delayed more than 1,500 flights and canceled hundreds, Southwests’ delays this week have a lot to do with how the airline organizes its flights.

Southwest uses a point-to-point system in which planes fly from destination to destination and pick up personnel along the way. Point-to-point systems have their advantages, as they can offer direct and more affordable flights as the destinations they stop at usually have less air traffic, but flight schedules can quickly collapse once a route is canceled.

Other airlines, like United, use a hub and spoke system that allows planes to return to a central hub after completing their route. This allows airlines to cancel flights to certain locations without affecting other routes, as well as gain access to additional aircraft and crew without flying them first; something Southwest can’t do without causing a domino effect of cancellations for its other flights.

Southwest plans to operate at a third of its normal schedule for several days

Southwest spokesman Jay McVay told reporters that due to the storm, we are left with flight crews and planes out of place, not in the cities where they must be to continue running our operations, which was echoed in a video posted by CEO Bob Jordan (below).

WFAA-TV in Dallas, where Southwest is headquartered, spoke with Mark Duebner, former aviation manager at Dallas Love Field. Duebner, who was traveling to his destination due to a canceled flight, told the station that while the Southwests system is normally very efficient around the clock, if the crew is not positioned in the correct location, due to another cancellation, then that flight is cancelled, connecting flights are cancelled. It really spirals down very quickly. It’s the combination of a perfect storm as you wish.

Massive cancellations are forcing travelers at airports to queue for two hours or more to book their new flights, which unfortunately won’t be happening anytime soon. A number of passengers say they don’t have new flights until the end of this week or after the New Year, forcing them to sleep on the airport floors while they wait.

Cancellations are spread across the United States, affecting major transit hubs like Denver International Airport, Chicago Midway International and Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Ryan Green, chief commercial officer of Southwests, told the Wall Street Journal that the company will cover hotel, rental car and other airfare costs, and advises customers that they are entitled to refunds s they don’t want to rebook their flights.

The disaster prompted a response from US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who says he is monitoring the situation closely and will issue a statement tomorrow. On Monday, the US Department of Transportation sent out a tweet, saying it was concerned about Southwests’ unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays and reports of a lack of prompt customer service and that it will review whether the cancellations were controllable and if Southwest complies with its customer service plan. Senators Ed Markey (D-MA) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) also called on Southwest to compensate passengers for the cancellations.

In a video posted on the company’s website, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said he reached out to Buttigieg on Tuesday to talk about what the airline was doing to help customers. He also apologized to travelers and employees and reiterated that the company’s highly complex network was struggling with many of its planes and crew being taken out of service. After days of trying to squeeze as much of our full schedule into a busy holiday weekend, we’ve reached a decision point to drastically reduce our flights to catch up, he said. You can watch his full statement below.

In addition to cancellations due to the snowstorm, Southwest is also struggling with staff shortages in some locations. The airline declared an operational state of emergency last week at Denver airport after receiving an unusually high number of no-shows. In a leaked memo to employees, Southwest Airlines says staff members will require a medical note when calling in sick and will use mandatory overtime to force employees to come to work or be fired. As the Denver Post noted, Southwest spokesman Chris Perry denied that the calls were part of a coordinated employee effort.

We were full and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend when bad weather swept across the continent, where Southwest is the largest carrier in 23 of the top 25 U.S. travel markets, Southwest Airlines said in a statement. communicated. As we continue work to restore our operations, we have made the decision to continue to operate a reduced schedule by flying approximately one-third of our schedule over the next few days.

This isn’t the only other time Southwest has had major operational issues. Last October, the airline faced both staff shortages and extreme weather, which led Southwest to cancel nearly 3,000 flights in four days. At the time, former Southwest COO Mike Van de Ven told employees the company had a very aggressive hiring plan, but it was still not where we wanted to be on staffing. The Dallas Business Journal reports that CEO Bob Jordan made similar statements during an Investor Day presentation earlier this month, saying the company’s systems needed to be upgraded as part of a major modernization effort to eventually operate 6,000 flights per day while employing 100,000 people.

Update Tuesday, Dec. 27, 7:18 p.m. ET: Added video from Southwest CEO Bob Jordan.

