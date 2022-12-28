US weighs new measures for travelers from China





For more than two years, foreign travelers have had to self-quarantine upon arrival in China due to Covid restrictions. Pictured, at Beijing International Airport on June 18, 2022, passengers wait to be taken to designated quarantine destinations.

Leo Ramirez | AFP | Getty Images

The US government is considering imposing new Covid rules on travelers from China, officials have said, citing concerns over virus-related data released by the Chinese government.

“The international community is increasingly concerned about the ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in China and the lack of transparent data, including viral genomic sequence data, reported by the PRC,” officials said in a Tuesday report. a statement.

“Without this data, it becomes increasingly difficult for public health officials to ensure that they will be able to identify potential new variants and take prompt action to reduce the spread,” said the responsibles.

Officials pointed to Japan’s recent measures requiring a negative Covid test for travelers arriving from mainland China from December 30, as China faces a sharp rise in infections across the country following an abrupt reopening.

Travelers from China without a valid vaccination certificate will also be required to take a test before departure, the Japanese health ministry notice added. The measures will not apply to people traveling from Hong Kong and Macau, according to the notice.

When asked to comment on Japan’s measures, China’s foreign ministry stressed the need for “science-based” measures, without giving further details.

“The current COVID situation around the world continues to call for a science-based response approach and a joint effort to ensure safe cross-border travel, maintain the stability of global industrial and supply chains, and restore global economic growth” , Deputy General Manager Wang Wenbin said. told reporters during a Tuesday briefing.

US officials mentioned that Malaysia was also taking action while India and the World Health Organization expressed concern over the situation in China.

“The United States is following science and the advice of public health experts, consulting with partners, and considering similar actions we can take to protect the American people,” the officials said.

CNBC’s Evelyn Cheng contributed to this report.

