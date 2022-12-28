Blakeney’s The Ballroom has been voted one of the UK’s best party houses.





According to a list compiled by The Sunday Times, a Norfolk designer has transformed a 1920s country house with an aging ballroom into one of the ‘best’ places to spend New Year’s Eve.

Designer Ali Gowing is familiar with property renovation, having completed work on five different properties in the past eight years. But transforming Blakeney’s The Ballroom from a three-bed home into a five-bedroom, five-bath retreat was something else entirely.

The property was a beloved vacation home from the previous owners, but when Ali and her husband Guy saw the home with expansive views over Blakeney Marsh in the spring of 2019, they both knew it needed work.

The ballroom is everything with a view! Ali says. It was this and its incredible potential that caught our attention right away.

When going to look at the property, Ali said the views are a big part of the appeal (Image: Chris Taylor)

Built in the 1920s, the building offers unparalleled views of Blakeney Marsh (Image: Chris Taylor)

She says she found the actual ballroom an attractive addition to the main building, built in the 1920s.

It was requisitioned by the Ministry of War in 1939 and sold again in 1947. The banquet hall was later divided into a sixth, five apartments, but it has not yet been renovated and was sold twice more in the 50’s and 60’s before the main one. The home has been renovated and divided into three properties, with The Ballroom being the fourth.

It’s had many uses since the 1920s, but it still had the vision, potential and exhilarating grandeur to bring the building back to life, says Ali.

Part of Ali’s passion for the project was to evoke the home’s former glamor and luxury (Image: Chris Taylor).

Ali says the couple basically gutted and rebuilt the house, but took care to restore and retain as many period features as possible (Image: Chris Taylor)

After purchasing the property, the couple embarked on a major renovation, which Ali admits took courage.

She managed most of the renovation projects, working with a diverse team of traders and contractors, all from the region, who she says shared her value and attention to detail.

It took some testing time, she admits. From navigating delivery trucks down narrow Blakeney roads to working through Covid, we seemed to escape most of the mess.

Ali says the project involved some testing time, including working through Covid, but the traders and contractors she hired shared her vision, values ​​and attention to detail (Image: Chris Taylor)

Blakeney’s The Ballroom was also a much-loved vacation home for its previous owners (Image: Chris Taylor)

The family stayed in the building all summer before the lockdown was imposed. This means that we have a better understanding of the work involved, including what needs to be improved and what needs to be improved, and how light affects the living space. different times of the day.

However, it wasn’t until we started renovating that we fully understood the potential of nearly doubling the projected work. As with most projects like this, you don’t realize the size and opportunity until you start tearing it down, says Ali.

We ended up doing more than originally anticipated, but we sincerely believe it was worth it. We knew the extension would be necessary to maximize the ocean views as much as possible, so it was carefully planned to resemble the iconic bay shape of the original ballroom, with matching brick, flint and stonework.

Part of the renovation included adding an extension to create a new kitchen and dining area (Image: Chris Taylor)

The property now offers vacation accommodations for up to 10 guests, which Ali said has so far been popular with families (Image: Chris Taylor)

In turn this becomes the new kitchen and dining area, offering a luxurious open plan space on the ground floor and an en-suite master with its own balcony above. Others required more structural repairs, including adding insulation to nearly every corner of the building and raising some ceilings by nearly two feet.

Downstairs, the original floor plan was rearranged so they could add two more bedrooms, transforming the three-bed home into a spacious five-bed home, says Ali. Overall, we gutted it and carefully reassembled it to add luxurious comfort, enhance its history and add elegance to modern living, she says. It just had its heritage and history and many endearing features that I really wanted to keep.

The project has been all-consuming for Ali and she says she is just sinking in the fact that it is over. She doesn’t have a favorite space, but says the main ballroom is a treasure within the building.

Inside one of the five beautifully finished bedrooms (Image: Chris Taylor)

The Ballroom can accommodate up to 10 guests in five luxurious bedrooms (Image: Chris Taylor)

The Ballroom encapsulates glamor and everything one could imagine someone enjoyed in the 1920s. We tried to accommodate all of that.

But because of the property’s unique location, Ali says it was important to spend time and effort outside as well. The expansive outdoor spaces have been carefully landscaped to create unique spaces to enjoy, keeping the view at the heart and mind of every design, she explains.

There is a wooded area and a tree house, a fire pit and outdoor shower have been added, a landscaped roof terrace with great views to the front and back, and a sort of undulating area looking out to the sea.

The bathrooms are just as luxurious as the main living spaces. (Image: Chris Taylor)

The inclusion of a giant shower and freestanding bathtub maximizes the feeling of well-being, which Ali says is an integral part of the property (Image: Chris Taylor)

It tried to embrace everything in a way that maximized its territory, but without straying from it, building its color palette from inside to outside, creating a feeling of infinity across the marshes and across the sea.

Ali describes the result as a healing space that connects you with your surroundings and the environment of North Norfolk. Blakeney, once a busy port, has become synonymous with relaxation and relaxation, and a favorite holiday destination for Norfolk residents.

As a result, The Ballroom, as always intended as a holiday home, was recently voted #17 out of the top 25 places to spend New Year’s Eve in the UK by The Sunday Times. Extend only your legs.

Not only did the couple renovate the property, but they also landscaped the grounds, including building fire pits and treehouses, to allow guests to make the most of the outdoor space and views (Image: Chris Taylor)

The grounds also include a treehouse (Image: Chris Taylor)

But for Ali, it’s the multi-generational appeal of properties that sets it apart. She says you can feel the serenity and serenity you get from a luxurious getaway. She values ​​the time she spends with her guests and has tried to think of everything to make the experience at The Ballroom as luxurious, comfortable and memorable as possible.

Until now, it has accommodated family gatherings of different generations to celebrate birthdays or anniversaries, and sometimes couples have enjoyed the pleasure of staying alone and enjoying the space.

It has been extensively renovated, but befitting a building of this size, Ali says the location gives The Ballroom an element of surprise. Whether it’s inside or outside the building, if you look out and breathe the wetlands, everything fits in with the world, she says. Not only can you do it all: sea and paddle boarding, boating, sailing, walking, bird watching, all nature is on your doorstep.

The property offers stunning views of the surrounding coastline (Image: Chris Taylor)

When you’re within about five miles of that shoreline, your shoulders drop and you feel like you’re in another space.

The short break starts at 2,475. Visit www.theballroomblakeney.com for more information.

Do you want to stay up to date with the latest real estate news in your area? Sign up for the Eastern Daily Press newsletter for a selection of the best local real estate stories.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.northnorfolknews.co.uk/news/23205249.ballroom-blakeney-named-one-uks-best-party-houses/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos