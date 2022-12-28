US Supreme Court Upholds Controversial Title 42 Border Policy | Migration News





Invoked under the Trump administration, Title 42 uses public health as a justification to deport asylum seekers.

The US Supreme Court has temporarily upheld Title 42, a controversial immigration policy that has been criticized for denying refugees the ability to seek asylum in the United States.

In a five-to-four vote on Tuesday, the justices granted a request filed by several Republican attorneys general for the court to consider whether states can challenge the end of Title 42. The policy was set to expire in mid-December, which which has led to fears of increased immigration to the United States.

The courts’ decision to take up the case means Title 42 will remain in place indefinitely, dashing the hopes of rights groups who have called it arbitrary and illegal.

We are deeply disappointed for all the desperate asylum seekers who will continue to suffer because of Title 42, but we will continue to fight to end this policy, said Lee Gelernt, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union ( ACLU), who sued to end the policy.

Title 42 refers to a rarely used section of the U.S. Code, enacted in 1944, that allows the government to bar entry to aliens if they pose a serious danger of spreading communicable diseases.

Then-President Donald Trump invoked the policy in March 2020 as the United States grappled with the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. But U.S. officials have used Title 42 to deport about 2.5 million people who entered the country seeking asylum, turning back arrivals at the U.S.-Mexico border in the name of fighting COVID-19.

Immigrant rights groups have accused the Trump administration of using public health as a pretext to crack down on migration, a longtime goal of the former president.

The policy has also been criticized as a questionable measure to combat the spread of the virus. US health officials said last April that the policy was no longer needed.

But US President Joe Biden has met a fierce pushback in his efforts to roll back the policy, with judges and conservative officials warning that ending Title 42 will lead to increased border crossings.

As a result, Title 42 remained in place under the Biden administration, until a federal court ruled in November that the policy should end. The judge gave the Biden administration five weeks to prepare for the policy transition, setting the expiration date for Title 42 as December 21.

Days before the scheduled expiration, the Supreme Court issued a temporary order blocking any changes to the policy as it considered taking up the matter.

After Tuesday’s vote, the Supreme Court is now due to hear arguments in the case in February, sparking another legal battle between groups like the ACLU and conservative politicians.

The ACLU argued that the policy is no longer needed due to improved COVID-19 treatments and that it violates international asylum law. Conservative groups, meanwhile, believe the end of Title 42 would lead to increased immigration that would overwhelm government agencies, leading to unprecedented calamity.

