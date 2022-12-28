



Six years after the Brexit referendum and three years after Britain left the European Union, the bloc has settled comfortably into a new life without a British member.

There is sometimes a bit of regret at the loss of an island nation that once brought a stream of practicality and diplomatic finesse to European projects. But most of the EU moved just as her wife had rediscovered the joys of her life after the departure of her volatile ex. By contrast, Britain, after floundering, is still clinging to the relationship. Its politics are trapped in a cycle of ruin forever haunted by the EU. This neurosis is not reciprocated in Brussels or any other capital city.

This discrepancy is due in part to strategic choices. While Brexit tore Britain’s political fabric apart, the EU moved quickly to contain the problem and cauterize the wounds. The lingering irritations still in the dog relationship, including Britain’s threat to unilaterally scrap the post-Brexit treaty with the European Union over trade with Northern Ireland, have shifted to the periphery, and leaders and ministers have been relatively blind to it. I’m happy to do it unobtrusively. Maro Epobi Vice-President of the European Commission.

It also helps that the most ardent Brexiters now clearly associate themselves with the turmoil in domestic politics. The turmoil of the past few years is seen as another warning about the dangers of leaving the EU. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may be a supporter of secession, but he has admitted the folly of his two predecessors’ zealous condemnation of Brussels. Threats to trigger a catastrophic trade war never seemed to work and he is expected to quietly agree to a deal for Northern Ireland next year.

Rishi Sunak is set to sign a deal with the EU next year over Northern Ireland. (Photo: Carl Court/Getty)

But the main reason the EU trusts lies entirely elsewhere. The block has been plagued with incredible challenges in recent years. Brexit was just one of them. Other examples include the economic crisis of the 2010s, the 2015 twin crises on immigration and Greece’s euro, and the coronavirus pandemic. More recently, perhaps the greatest test has been the war in Ukraine.

Any incident could tear the EU apart. There was no guarantee that member states would unite. But they did and got stronger.

Earlier this year, the EU seemed stunned by the Russian invasion. French President Emmanuel Macron, a bloc leading voice on the world stage, traveled to Moscow to try to dissuade Russian President Vladimir Putin from sending tanks. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz seemed particularly pleased, assuming that his country’s dependence on Russian oil and gas would dissuade Mr Putin.

For every failure in advance, EU leaders have responded with enthusiasm and vigour. Within days, the EU imposed sanctions on Russia. Since then, more actions have been taken. Block Russia from the SWIFT international payment system. freezing of foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation; sanctions against Russian oligarchs and Kremlin entourages; Outlaw state-owned Russian media outlets RT, Sputnik and Airline.

Crucially, the EU has taken tough action on energy, calling Mr Putin a bluff. Gas pipelines were cut and oil and coal imports stopped. This wasn’t perfect, and it involved a scramble for stockpiling and rationing, as well as alternative sources, especially US liquefied natural gas (LNG). These measures are painful. Fuel prices have skyrocketed, creating a cost-of-living crisis. And harsh winters can lead to energy shortages.

But Europe held out. A number of countries have also sent arms to Kyiv, despite criticism from some countries, including Germany, that they should do more. Within three days of the invasion, Mr. Scholz announced a landmark change in German foreign policy, or Zeitenwende, and committed 100 billion (85 billion) to modernize the German armed forces. Other countries have moved to bolster their military strength. Finland and Sweden, which had been neutral for generations, applied for NATO membership. Europe has also opened its doors to Ukrainian refugees. About 5m went to the EU and Poland accounted for 1.5m.

Camino Mortera-Martinez, head of the European Center for Reform’s Brussels office, said Ukraine opened the EU’s eyes to the fact that there are many big names in the world and that they need to play at the same level. It gave the EU confidence and, above all, brought it together. And this is the first time the EU has found a crisis that fits well.

But perhaps most important is how the war in Ukraine helped define Europe as an idea. The bloc’s leaders do not see it merely as a geographical representation, economic entity or political arrangement. It is a community of values. These values, such as liberty, democracy, human rights, equality, and the rule of law, are sometimes ridiculed as just nice to have in the face of mighty military might.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who coordinated the EU response, said in October that Ukraine had brought the bloc together. We are united to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. And we are united in our determination to uphold our shared values, she said.

While leading the fight for his country’s survival, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an application to join his country’s club in May. If Ukraine joins, the EU could become a much stronger force, he said.

This newfound unity will be put to the test in 2023. Winter will be a challenge and internally Hungarian dictator and nationalist leader Viktor Orbán may retreat further into the EU’s nuisance role. And although Ukraine gained momentum in the war, victory cannot be assumed. But for now, the EU is on a roll. It stands up for itself and makes its existence important.

