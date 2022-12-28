US Navy declares full-rate production of Marine Corps CH-53K helicopter





WASHINGTON The U.S. Navy said last week the Marine Corps CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopter is ready for full-rate production, allowing Marines to double their annual aircraft purchases over the next three years. .

Jay Stefany, acting assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development, and acquisition, signed a memo Dec. 21 confirming that the move to a higher production rate was appropriate based on the helicopter’s performance. during testing, program cost and production line performance.

In a statement, Marine Corps Col. Kate Fleeger, manager of the Navy’s heavy-lift helicopter program, said the service has successfully demonstrated the aircraft’s performance and reliability.

With FRP, we will continue to build on the solid manufacturing, sustain and support that has been established for the CH-53K, she added.

Sikorsky, the helicopter maker, said it is already purchasing long-lead items and critical materials to support this increased production rate at its Connecticut plant. The supply base includes more than 200 companies in 35 states.

Accelerating production of the world’s most technologically advanced helicopter enables the US Marine Corps to expand its CH-53K King Stallion fleet and support mission success, said program director Bill Falk. Sikorskys CH-53K, in a statement. This production authorization stabilizes Sikorsky’s domestic supply chain and demonstrates our enduring partnership with the Marine Corps.

The Navy awarded Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, six low-rate initial production contracts for 42 aircraft. The department has already awarded long-term contracts for batches 7 and 8, the first two batches in full-rate production.

According to Navy budget documents, the Marine Corps intends to purchase 10 aircraft in fiscal year 2023, 15 in fiscal year 24, and 21 per year beginning in fiscal year 25.

The Marine Corps declared Initial Operational Capability for the helicopter in April, meaning the service has sufficient training, logistics and spares to support the aircraft’s first deployment. This first deployment is planned for FY24. The aircraft is expected to reach full operational capability by FY29.

The Marine Corps intends to purchase 200 aircraft, keeping the production line hot until at least 2032.

Megan Eckstein is a naval warfare reporter at Defense News. She has covered military news since 2009, with a focus on US Navy and Marine Corps operations, acquisition programs and budgets. She has reported on four geographic fleets and is happiest when recording stories from a ship. Megan is an alumnus of the University of Maryland.

