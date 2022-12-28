Who’s on strike today? All dates for strikes by nurses, postal, railway, ambulance and border guards





England has had a rough time in 2022. Just two years out of the grip of the coronavirus, it faces a severe cost-of-living crisis defined by staggering inflation and soaring energy costs exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Now, as Christmas approaches, we are in for a new winter of discontent with national unions representing workers in various open occupations. Working conditions remain unanswered while prices rise and revenues erode.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union organized strike days from December to January. 40,000 workers laid down their tools to force improved conditions during the busiest time of the year.

“Despite all the efforts of our negotiators, it is clear that the government is directly interfering with our attempts to reach an agreement,” he said of the recent strike.

The unions suspended previous strike action in good faith to allow for intensive negotiations to resolve the dispute. However, Network Rail has failed to offer improved proposals on jobs, salaries and conditions for its members over the past two weeks of talks.

In response, Network Rails chief negotiator Tim Shoveller said: No one can deny the precarious financial loophole the railroads are in. Striking makes that hole bigger and makes the task of finding a solution more difficult.

We will not give up and hope RMT will return to the table with a more realistic perception of the situation.

The Communication Workers Union, which represents postal workers, is also at odds with the Royal Mail over member wages.

Royal Mail says it has a well-developed contingency plan, but it cannot completely replace the day-to-day efforts of frontline personnel, assuring customers that it will do what it can to keep its services running, saying a strike could cause disruption. I warn you.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and ambulance workers represented by the GMB, Unite and Unison unions are all striking over wages and conditions within the NHS as well.

RCN Executive Director Pat Cullen said: Nursing staff were taken for granted, with sufficiently low pay and unsafe staffing levels, unable to provide patients with the care they deserved.

Also featured this month are G4S staff, London bus drivers, Eurostar security agents, Border Guard agents, Heathrow baggage handlers, Scottish teachers, driving examiners in the North of England and Scotland, and road workers across the country. For public and service complications of businesses across the country.

In fact, this month there is only one day without major protests currently scheduled, Saturday, December 10th, according to the Independent tally, and that may change.

Below is a timeline of all strike dates announced so far for December 2022 and early January 2023.

Tuesday 20th December

Royal College of Nurses strike – England, Wales and Northern Ireland

Driving Examiner Strike – Northern England and Scotland

Wednesday 21st December

GMB, Unite, Unison Ambulance Workers and NHS Employees Strike

Driving Examiner Strike – Northern England and Scotland

Thursday 22nd December

RMT Eurostar security staff strike

Road Workers Strike – London & South East

Driving Examiner Strike – Northern England and Scotland

Friday 23rd December

Royal Mail post office worker strike

RMT Eurostar security staff strike

East Midlands Railroad Strike

Driving Examiner Strike – Northern England and Scotland

Border Guard strikes – Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff airports

Saturday 24th December

RMT nationwide train strike from 6pm

British postal workers strike

RMT Eurostar security staff strike

East Midlands Railroad Strike

Driving Examiner Strike – Northern England and Scotland

Border Guard strikes – Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff airports

Sunday 25th December

RMT national train strike

RMT Eurostar security staff strike

Border Guard strikes – Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff airports

Monday 26th December

RMT national train strike

RMT Eurostar security staff strike

Border Guard strikes – Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff airports

Tuesday 27th December

RMT train strike ends at 6am

RMT Eurostar Security Staff Strike Continues Ends 6am

Wednesday 28th December

Driving Examiners Strike Border Guard Staff Strike – Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff Airports

Thursday 29th December

Border Guard strikes – Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff airports

Friday 30th December

Highway Workers Strike – West Midlands and South West

Border Guard strikes – Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff airports

Saturday 31st December

Highway Workers Strike – West Midlands and South West

Border Guard strikes – Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff airports

Sunday 1st January

National Highway Workers Strike – All Regions

Driving Examiner Strike – West Midlands, East Midlands and Eastern England

A Unison employee from the Environment Agency refuses to volunteer for the case.

Monday 2nd January

Unison employees from the Environment Agency refuse to volunteer for the case until 9:00 a.m.

Tuesday 3rd January

RMT national train strike

Rural Payments Agency (RPA) strike resumes

National Highway Workers Strike – All Regions

Wednesday 4th January

RMT national train strike

National Highway Workers Strike – All Regions

Driving Examiner Strike – London, South East, South Wales and South West

RPA Continues Strike

Thursday 5th January

ASLEF National Train Drivers Strike

Driving Examiner Strike – London, South East, South Wales and South West

RPA Continues Strike

Friday 6th January

RMT national train strike

Road workers strike – East Midlands and Eastern England

Driving Examiner Strike – London, South East, South Wales and South West

RPA Continues Strike

Saturday 7th January

RMT national train strike

Road workers strike – East Midlands and Eastern England

Driving Examiner Strike – London, South East, South Wales and South West

Sunday 8th January

Driving Examiner Strike – London, South East, South Wales and South West

Monday 9th January

Driving Examiner Strike – London, South East, South Wales and South West

RPA Continues Strike

Tuesday 10th January

Scottish Education Institute (EIS) general strike

Driving Examiner Strike – London, South East, South Wales and South West

RPA Continues Strike

Wednesday 11th January

EIS, Scottish Secondary Teachers Association membership, national strike

RPA Continues Strike

Thursday 12th January

RPA Continues Strike

Friday 13th January

RPA Continues Strike

Monday 16th January

EIS nationwide strike for 16 consecutive days until Thursday, February 2

