International
Who’s on strike today? All dates for strikes by nurses, postal, railway, ambulance and border guards
Get free morning headline emails on news from reporters around the worldSign up for free morning headline emails
England has had a rough time in 2022. Just two years out of the grip of the coronavirus, it faces a severe cost-of-living crisis defined by staggering inflation and soaring energy costs exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Now, as Christmas approaches, we are in for a new winter of discontent with national unions representing workers in various open occupations. Working conditions remain unanswered while prices rise and revenues erode.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union organized strike days from December to January. 40,000 workers laid down their tools to force improved conditions during the busiest time of the year.
“Despite all the efforts of our negotiators, it is clear that the government is directly interfering with our attempts to reach an agreement,” he said of the recent strike.
The unions suspended previous strike action in good faith to allow for intensive negotiations to resolve the dispute. However, Network Rail has failed to offer improved proposals on jobs, salaries and conditions for its members over the past two weeks of talks.
In response, Network Rails chief negotiator Tim Shoveller said: No one can deny the precarious financial loophole the railroads are in. Striking makes that hole bigger and makes the task of finding a solution more difficult.
We will not give up and hope RMT will return to the table with a more realistic perception of the situation.
The Communication Workers Union, which represents postal workers, is also at odds with the Royal Mail over member wages.
Royal Mail says it has a well-developed contingency plan, but it cannot completely replace the day-to-day efforts of frontline personnel, assuring customers that it will do what it can to keep its services running, saying a strike could cause disruption. I warn you.
Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and ambulance workers represented by the GMB, Unite and Unison unions are all striking over wages and conditions within the NHS as well.
RCN Executive Director Pat Cullen said: Nursing staff were taken for granted, with sufficiently low pay and unsafe staffing levels, unable to provide patients with the care they deserved.
Also featured this month are G4S staff, London bus drivers, Eurostar security agents, Border Guard agents, Heathrow baggage handlers, Scottish teachers, driving examiners in the North of England and Scotland, and road workers across the country. For public and service complications of businesses across the country.
In fact, this month there is only one day without major protests currently scheduled, Saturday, December 10th, according to the Independent tally, and that may change.
Below is a timeline of all strike dates announced so far for December 2022 and early January 2023.
Tuesday 20th December
Royal College of Nurses strike – England, Wales and Northern Ireland
Driving Examiner Strike – Northern England and Scotland
Wednesday 21st December
GMB, Unite, Unison Ambulance Workers and NHS Employees Strike
Driving Examiner Strike – Northern England and Scotland
Thursday 22nd December
RMT Eurostar security staff strike
Road Workers Strike – London & South East
Driving Examiner Strike – Northern England and Scotland
Friday 23rd December
Royal Mail post office worker strike
RMT Eurostar security staff strike
East Midlands Railroad Strike
Driving Examiner Strike – Northern England and Scotland
Border Guard strikes – Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff airports
Saturday 24th December
RMT nationwide train strike from 6pm
British postal workers strike
RMT Eurostar security staff strike
East Midlands Railroad Strike
Driving Examiner Strike – Northern England and Scotland
Border Guard strikes – Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff airports
Sunday 25th December
RMT national train strike
RMT Eurostar security staff strike
Border Guard strikes – Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff airports
Monday 26th December
RMT national train strike
RMT Eurostar security staff strike
Border Guard strikes – Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff airports
Tuesday 27th December
RMT train strike ends at 6am
RMT Eurostar Security Staff Strike Continues Ends 6am
Wednesday 28th December
Driving Examiners Strike Border Guard Staff Strike – Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff Airports
Thursday 29th December
Border Guard strikes – Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff airports
Friday 30th December
Highway Workers Strike – West Midlands and South West
Border Guard strikes – Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff airports
Saturday 31st December
Highway Workers Strike – West Midlands and South West
Border Guard strikes – Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff airports
Sunday 1st January
National Highway Workers Strike – All Regions
Driving Examiner Strike – West Midlands, East Midlands and Eastern England
A Unison employee from the Environment Agency refuses to volunteer for the case.
Monday 2nd January
Unison employees from the Environment Agency refuse to volunteer for the case until 9:00 a.m.
Tuesday 3rd January
RMT national train strike
Rural Payments Agency (RPA) strike resumes
National Highway Workers Strike – All Regions
Wednesday 4th January
RMT national train strike
National Highway Workers Strike – All Regions
Driving Examiner Strike – London, South East, South Wales and South West
RPA Continues Strike
Thursday 5th January
ASLEF National Train Drivers Strike
Driving Examiner Strike – London, South East, South Wales and South West
RPA Continues Strike
Friday 6th January
RMT national train strike
Road workers strike – East Midlands and Eastern England
Driving Examiner Strike – London, South East, South Wales and South West
RPA Continues Strike
Saturday 7th January
RMT national train strike
Road workers strike – East Midlands and Eastern England
Driving Examiner Strike – London, South East, South Wales and South West
Sunday 8th January
Driving Examiner Strike – London, South East, South Wales and South West
Monday 9th January
Driving Examiner Strike – London, South East, South Wales and South West
RPA Continues Strike
Tuesday 10th January
Scottish Education Institute (EIS) general strike
Driving Examiner Strike – London, South East, South Wales and South West
RPA Continues Strike
Wednesday 11th January
EIS, Scottish Secondary Teachers Association membership, national strike
RPA Continues Strike
Thursday 12th January
RPA Continues Strike
Friday 13th January
RPA Continues Strike
Monday 16th January
EIS nationwide strike for 16 consecutive days until Thursday, February 2
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/who-is-on-strike-today-uk-december-28-2022-b2252272.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Who’s on strike today? All dates for strikes by nurses, postal, railway, ambulance and border guards
- Biden arrives in US Virgin Islands to relax between holidays
- Keir Starmer has drawn up a government emergency plan in the middle of the revolving door of Downing Street | Politics | News
- Hardik Pandya leads India in T20Is against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma returns for ODIs | Cricket news
- Google roadmap for the next two years
- Imran Khan once again begs the establishment to take the throne: Saad Rafiq ThePipaNews
- Mother Heeraben, 99, hospitalized in Ahmedabad, PM Modi leaves for Gujarat; Top BJP leaders CM Bhupendra Patel in hospital
- Jennifer Lopez shares details of her hummingbird-themed Christmas party
- Oil prices fall on concerns over China’s COVID outbreak and global recession
- Destiny 2 Season of the Seraphs: Seasonal Challenge Guide Week 4
- House committee expected to release Donald Trump’s taxes on Friday
- Pirates Drop Road game at Marquette, 83-69