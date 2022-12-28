Hopes of Santa rally in US stocks fade as megacaps struggle





U.S. investors were struggling to maintain hopes of a year-end Santa Claus rally, with investor optimism about China’s reopening plans countered by concerns about the specific impact on some of the biggest market companies.

Beijing’s decision to scrap incoming quarantine requirements gave stocks a general boost earlier Tuesday, particularly in China, as investors eyed the world’s second-largest economy to rebuild supply chains and ties businesses that have been strained during nearly three years of pandemic isolation.

But individual stocks, including Tesla and Apple, have been hit by concerns about disruptions to their manufacturing operations in China amid rising numbers of Covid-19 cases.

The S&P 500 clawed back some early losses to close down 0.4% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index ended down 1.4%.

In the United States, a so-called Santa Claus rally points to gains in the last five trading days of a year and the first two of the new year. Returns over this period average 1.3%, compared to 0.2% for any seven-day continuous trading period.

Apple shares ended down 1.4%, after hitting their lowest point since June 2021, down nearly 2%.

Tesla was Tuesday’s biggest top-tier loser by percentage, closing 11.4%. Reuters reported that in China, the electric vehicle maker was extending a reduced production schedule from this month to January.

The falls took Teslas’ December losses to nearly 44%, its worst month in at least 10 years, as investors also worry about a potential slowdown in sales and distraction for Chief Executive Elon Musk to also manage Twitter.

Southwest Airlines was another big fall, dropping 6%, as the budget carrier grappled with travel turbulence caused by extreme winter conditions that hit large swaths of the United States over the weekend. -end of vacation.

The tech gloom was countered by winners among companies likely to benefit from China’s travel changes, including casino operator Wynn Resorts, which has a large presence in Macau’s gambling hub. It topped the list of S&P 500 winners with a 4.5% gain.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 2.3% on Wednesday morning after reopening after the holidays, while China’s CSI 300 fell 0.4% after closing up 1.2% the previous day.

US Treasuries fell on improving economic conditions, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note rising 0.1 percentage point to 3.85%.

Analysts at Action Economics said China’s change bolstered expectations of improved growth, which in turn supported the Feds higher for a longer position.

This year, global markets have been dominated by the struggle of Western central banks to rein in high inflation through aggressive interest rate hikes. Next year, some of the attention will likely be on the impact of China’s rapid dismantling of Covid-era restrictions.

Recommended

The bigger story is what’s happening in China, said Neil Shearing, chief economist at Capital Economics. A long-term impact is likely to be on the dollar as nerves surrounding China have formed a critical support zone this year, he added.

Typically, when risky assets go up, safe assets like the dollar go down, Shearing said, warning that some optimism should be tempered, however. [as] the path will be bumpier than many expect.

Elsewhere, UK markets were closed for a bank holiday while in Europe the Euro Stoxx 50 index closed 0.4% higher.

Additional reporting by Patrick McGee in San Francisco

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/7bac4553-b57c-4eab-a3c2-fab2e4d6c0b9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos