Bank of England eases pressure on mortgage holders as late fees skyrocket





Some of Britain’s biggest banks have agreed measures with the government to help struggling borrowers prepare for a surge in delinquent mortgage payments.

The so-called moratorium used during the 2008 financial crisis is an attempt by banks, including HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest, to avoid foreclosures and more pain for borrowers on top of soaring inflation and high energy bills.

Some actions may include converting mortgage holders to interest-only transactions or competitive fixed-rate transactions without passing through other economic tests.

The move follows a meeting this month between Jeremy Hunt and Britain’s largest bank. The Prime Minister then made it clear that lenders should help struggling homeowners pay off their debts.

This underscores the difficult times ahead for borrowers, with around 1.8 million people in the UK needing to refinance next year as existing fixed-rate contracts end, and are expected to incur even higher costs.

One of the bankers at a recent meeting said that tone is likely to be helpful, as are all of us. The last thing banks want to do is repossess the house.

UK lenders are already preparing to set aside additional provisions from February full-year results to cover expected increases in loan losses as more borrowers struggle to make their mortgage payments.

However, Nigel Terrington, chief executive of Paragon Bank, said: “The bank is likely to deliver strong earnings growth this year, so additional provisioning will be manageable.”

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt attends roundtable discussion with mortgage lender Zara Farrar/HM Treasury

He said the situation was incomparable to the collapse of the property market during the global financial crisis, when the number of overdue UK home loans reached nearly 400,000.

Banks today are more cautious than ever, and many loans are at the lower end of the loan-to-value range, he added.

Lloyds Banking Group, the largest mortgage lender, said only 4% of its loans had a loan-to-value ratio greater than 80%.

Goodbody analyst John Cronin pointed out that while their lending portfolios may be problematic, listed UK banks have minimal exposure to the lower-income groups most affected by inflationary forces.

Even as mortgage costs soared to their highest levels since the financial crisis following September’s mini-budget, so far there has been little evidence of default by borrowers. Financial statements have increased the gilt yield that banks use to price fixed-rate mortgages.

Since then, interest rates have eased again, but remain high compared to the beginning of the year. The average five-year fixed-rate mortgage rate is over 5.6%, up from 2.66% in January, according to data provider Moneyfacts. The number of products also declined as banks struggled to price loans and withdraw deals. At the beginning of the year, there were 5,394 products, but that has dropped to just over 3,780.

Brokers have warned that higher interest rates and inflationary pressures will force more borrowers to fall behind on repayments in 2023. Ray Boulger, analyst at John Charcol Brokers, said: For quite a long time.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

According to banking industry body UK Finance, the number of overdue mortgages is expected to reach 98,500 next year, up from 80,100 in 2022.

The number of home sales is also likely to decline as prices fall and people, especially those who move, grapple with the possibility of taking out more expensive mortgages.

TSB’s director of mortgage distribution, Roland McCormack, said there is less demand from homeowners to consider how much larger mortgages can cost.

UK Finance said it expects deals to drop by a fifth next year. Total loans are expected to decline from around 322 billion this year to 275 billion in 2023.

James Tatch, Data and Research Specialist at UK Finance, said: new demand.

Banks said they had prepared a moratorium plan. Matt Hammerstein, CEO of Barclays UK, said it has a dedicated team for borrowers in need of support and can switch to interest-only terms, among other solutions.

HSBC said the options included product conversion to reduce interest rates, reduce payment methods and extend terms. Nationwide said it will allow borrowers to temporarily reduce their monthly payments or extend their mortgage term to save on monthly costs.

NatWest Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose said, “This year we have made 8 million active customer engagements to help them gain more control of their finances, and we will continue to be proactive in supporting our customers and communities across the country. will play a role

However, reclaiming the home is a last resort. Repossession can take two years to be approved, so growth in the number of repossession will be modest, John Charcol’s Boulger said.

The Bank of England raised rates again this month to 3.5%, but some brokers argued that further expected rate hikes had already been reflected in the market.

Some brokers predicted that banks would struggle to pass on significant further rate hikes due to a weakening housing market.

Broker Aaron Strutt of Trinity Financial said lenders will do more to attract borrowers next year as demand for real estate has already slowed. We’re already starting to see mortgage rates come down, but they’re still much higher than before.

