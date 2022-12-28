A prolonged disease crisis threatens the UK economy.





Ambulances lined up outside the emergency room at the Royal London Hospital in London, 24 November 2022. In the UK, the number of “economically inactive” people between the ages of 16 and 64 who are neither working nor looking for work has increased by more than 630,000 since 2019.

Leon Neil/Getty Images

With soaring inflation and energy costs in London, a Brexit-related trade slowdown and an ongoing economic slowdown, the UK economy is suffering from long-term illness in record numbers of workers.

According to the National Statistical Office, from June to August 2022, around 2.5 million people cited long-term illness as a major cause of economic inactivity, an increase of about 500,000 since 2019.

The number of “economically inactive” people between the ages of 16 and 64 has increased by more than 630,000 since 2019. Unlike other major economies, recent UK data suggests that these lost workers will not be able to survive on the labor market, even as inflation and energy costs are putting massive pressure on household finances.

The UK avoided mass job losses during the Covid-19 pandemic because the government’s furlough leave program subsidized businesses to retain workers. However, since the lockdown was lifted, the country has seen a rate of labor market exit that is unique among developed countries.

ONS said in a report last month that the recent surge could be attributed to the National Health Service waiting list at an all-time high, an aging population and the long impact of Covid.

“Young people also saw the largest relative increase, and some industries, such as wholesale and retail, were more impacted than others,” ONS said.

Although the impact of the above-mentioned problems has not been quantified, the report does not include “other health problems or disorders”, “mental disorders and neurological disorders”, [the] back or neck.”

legacy of austerity

Jonathan Portes, professor of economics and public policy at King’s College London, told CNBC that the magnitude of labor market depletion is likely a combination of the lengthy Covid-19 pandemic. other infectious disease-related health problems such as mental illness; The current crisis in the NHS.

Moreover, he pointed out that factors that directly harm public health, such as increased waiting times for treatment, could have a knock-on effect. People may have to leave their jobs to care for sick relatives.

“It’s worth remembering that the UK has been here at least twice. In the early 1990s, the UK experienced a sharp recovery with unemployment falling after ‘Black Wednesday’, but the number of people claiming incapacity-related benefits,” Portes said. Not doing is generally bad for both health and employability, he added.

“The government obviously isn’t doing much about this. Besides addressing the crisis in the NHS, the other major policy area is helping sick and disabled people get back to work. They are harassing the people at Universal Credit with known penalties and sanctions.”

In a recent fall statement, Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt announced that the government would ask more than 600,000 people who receive means-tested Social Security benefits for low-income or unemployed households to meet with a “work coach.” time and income.

Hunt also announced a review of issues preventing re-entry into the job market and committed $280 million ($340.3 million) to “crack down on benefits fraud and errors” over the next two years.

While the pandemic has left holes in the UK economy and greatly exacerbated the health crisis, the rise in long-term illness claims has really only started in 2019, and economists see several possible reasons why the UK is uniquely vulnerable.

Portes suggested that the government’s austerity measures aimed at sweeping public spending cuts and curbing the national debt during the decade that took effect after former Prime Minister David Cameron took office in 2010 played a significant role in exposing the UK.

“The UK has been particularly vulnerable as austerity has led to a sharp rise in NHS waitlists and a sharp drop in performance/satisfaction,” Portes said.

“And support for incapacitated and disability benefits fell into a vacuum in the early 2010s. More broadly, austerity policies have resulted in steeper health outcome gradients by income/class.”

Inequality and soaring waiting lists

ONS estimates that between 2018 and 2020, men living in the poorest areas of the UK lived on average 9.7 years less than men living in the poorest areas, compared to 7.9 years for women.

The ONS noted that “statistically significant increases in inequality in life expectancy at birth from 2015 to 2017” were observed for both men and women.

In the aftermath of the pandemic, NHS waiting lists have grown at the fastest rate since records began in August 2007, and a recent House of Commons report said there were more than 7 million patients on the waitlist for consultant-led hospital care in the UK as of September. emphasized. .

However, the report notes that this is not a recent phenomenon and that waiting lists have been growing rapidly since 2012.

In December 2019, before the pandemic, waiting lists increased by nearly 2 million more than in December 2012, a 74% increase.

“In other words, while the pandemic has accelerated the growth of waiting lists, it also occurred in the years prior to the pandemic.”

Former Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders, now chief policy advisor at Oxford Economics, also told CNBC that the UK has been particularly badly impacted by Covid in terms of severity, some of which may be a result of higher interest rates in the country. of an existing health condition, such as obesity, which may have been exacerbated by Covid.

“The UK is a relatively unequal country, so that may be one reason why even if we go through a covid-19 wave like the rest of the world, it will have a bigger impact on public health. That’s the tail end of those who will be worst affected by it. “he added.

Saunders suggested that any government growth strategy should include action to address these healthcare challenges. It is inextricably linked to current labor force participation rates and the broader economy.

“It’s not just a health problem, it’s an economic problem. It’s important on both counts. I think it’s important enough as a health problem, but it’s even more important because the impact on potential output leads to other economic problems.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/12/28/a-long-term-illness-crisis-is-threatening-the-uk-economy.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos