An online safety bill is coming to the UK, but it’s not enough.





Over the past decade, the biggest companies in the tech industry have effectively been allowed to mark their homework. They hid behind the notorious adage of the tech industry to protect their power through extensive lobbying.

Food and beverage companies, the automotive industry and financial services are all subject to regulatory and accountability measures to ensure high standards of ethics, fairness and transparency. On the other hand, tech companies have often argued that any legislation would limit their ability to act effectively, generate revenue, and perform powerful functions. There are now bills and bills across the globe that aim to eventually curtail these powers, such as the UK’s long-awaited online safety legislation. The bill is set to pass in 2023, but its limitations mean it has no effect.

The online safety legislation has been in the works for several years and effectively puts an obligation on the platforms themselves to monitor illegal content. It could also impose an obligation on platforms to restrict content that is technically legal but could be deemed harmful, which could set a dangerous precedent for free speech and the protection of marginalized groups.

In 2020 and 2021, YouGov and BT (along with the charity I run, Glitch) found that 1.8 million people surveyed said they had experienced threatening behavior online in the past year. 23% of those surveyed were members of the LGBTQIA community, and 25% of those surveyed said they had experienced racist abuse online.

Legislation to address some of these damages is set to come into force in the UK in 2023, but it won’t be enough. Activists, think tanks, and experts in the field have raised many concerns about the effectiveness of current online safety legislation. Demos, a think tank, emphasizes that the bill does not specifically address minority groups such as women and the LGBTQIA community.

The Carnegie UK Trust noted that while the term substantial harm was used in the bill, there was no specific process defining what it was or how the platform would measure it. Academia and other groups have sounded alarm over proposed legislation to remove the previous Section 11 requirement that Ofcom must encourage the development and use of technology and systems to regulate access. [electronic] ingredient. Other groups have raised concerns about making the bill reactive and ineffective by removing provisions on education and future security. Because we can’t account for the damage that can be done by a platform that hasn’t been noticed yet.

The platform needs to change, and other countries have passed legislation to make this possible. Already in 2017 we saw Germany enact NetzDG. It was the first country in Europe to take a stand against hate speech on a social networking platform with more than 2 million users. million euros. In 2021, EU lawmakers laid out a package of rules for tech giants through the Digital Markets Act. The bill blocks platforms from giving preferential treatment to their own products, and in 2022 sees progress in the EU AI Act, which includes extensive consultation. This is the way activists in the UK have been calling for work with civil society organizations to adequately address marginalized groups and concerns about technology. In Nigeria, the federal government has issued a new Internet Code of Practice in an attempt to address misinformation and cyberbullying, which includes specific provisions to protect children from harmful content.

In 2023, the UK will finally make progress on regulators for tech companies by passing legislation to tackle similar damage. Unfortunately, online safety legislation doesn’t include adequate measures to actually protect vulnerable people online, and more needs to be done.

