US military plans to transform posture of Indo-Pacific forces in 2023





Amid rising tensions with China, the US military has sought to bolster its presence in Asia. US forces there could experience “the most transformative year” of a generation in 2023, a US official has said. Major changes to the US military presence in Asia, however, face logistical and political obstacles. Loading Something is loading.

The U.S. military will have a “transformative” year in Asia in 2023, a senior defense official said this month, continuing the Biden administration’s efforts against what U.S. officials say is China’s destabilizing influence. on the security of the region.

The administration has spent its first two years working to strengthen US relations in the Indo-Pacific, but expanding the US military presence risks running into both logistical challenges and the political sensitivities of countries that wary of negative reactions from their biggest neighbor, China. .

The Obama administration announced plans for a “pivot” to Asia in late 2011, but that shift has been hampered by wars in the Middle East and Europe and the Trump administration’s often adversarial stance. towards the region.

Since taking office, the Biden administration has unveiled major initiatives focused on improving the United States’ diplomatic, economic and security presence in the Indo-Pacific, with the latter expected to see notable changes next year. , according to Ely Ratner, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs.

President Barack Obama addresses Australian troops and US Marines in Darwin in November 2011. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

“It’s no secret that the U.S. forward presence in the region has historically remained primarily in Northeast Asia, primarily in major operating bases,” Ratner told the American Enterprise Institute. December 8.

Ratner said the administration agrees with calls for “a more mobile, lethal and diverse posture in the region,” but stressed that such changes require years of “hard government work.”

“It’s not something you reverse overnight,” Ratner added. “Having said that, I think it’s fair to say that in my view, 2023 will likely be the most transformative year for the posture of U.S. forces in the region in a generation.”

“Really hard work”

The 2011 “pivot” brought about changes in US military posture in Asia, including the US naval base in Singapore and US Marine Corps deployments to northern Australia, both of which are continuing. today.

The United States and the Philippines also signed the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement in 2014, authorizing extended US troop deployments, although implementation has been delayed by strained relations under President Rodrigo Duterte. who left office in June.

These changes took “years of very hard work” by US officials, Ratner said, adding that work has continued, citing the AUKUS agreement with Australia and the UK, a recent agreement to accelerate and expand EDCA projects, and an announcement this month on plans to increase the US military presence in Australia.

The US Navy littoral combat ship USS Coronado docks in Singapore in October 2016. ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images

“We’ve been looking for this for the past two years, and hopefully we’ll start to see the fruits of that effort very soon,” Ratner said. “I think people are going to be pretty happy with the results that are going to roll out throughout 2023.”

Sending more U.S. troops to the region may not be transformative on its own, as many are unlikely to be permanently assigned there, said Stacie Pettyjohn, defense program director at the Center for a New American. Security, a think tank.

“A simple bean count does not tell whether these forces are truly credible in combat and notably enhance the United States’ ability to defeat aggression,” Pettyjohn told Insider.

“The first thing that would transform the region would be to make real investments in infrastructure and facilities at new sites so that they can support distributed US operations and prepositioning equipment that US troops can unpack and use if they deployed,” Pettyjohn said, citing projects at bases in northern Australia that will be used by the US Air Force, Navy and Marines.

The National Defense Authorization Act of 2023, signed into law this month, authorizes funds for military construction projects across the Pacific, including major US bases and smaller outposts, such as Tinian in the Northern Mariana Islands, a United States territory.

A US Air Force C-130J lands on an airstrip on Angaur Island in Palau in November. US Air Force/Staff Sgt. Divine Cox

“In particular, I’d like to see these improvements happen in the Philippines and some places in the South Pacific like Palau or Papa New Guinea,” Pettyjohn said. “It would also be important for Japan to allow US forces access to new bases, even if only for temporary deployments.”

US military branches are working on their own initiatives such as the US Air Force Agile Combat Employment to allow their forces to operate in a more dispersed manner across the Pacific. Pettyjohn said training for these needed to be done on a larger scale and across services, as well as with allies, to be “a powerful deterrent”.

Opportunities and limits

Some allies and partners have been receptive to US interest in increased defense cooperation. Japan and Australia are working more closely with the United States and each other. Other countries have sought to train more with the US military or, in the case of Palau, to host US forces.

The new Philippine government is pursuing closer defense ties with the United States because of China’s “intransigent stance” on South China Sea disputes and because of growing recognition that a war against Taiwan “is coming.” would almost certainly spread” in the Philippines, said Drew Thompson, visiting senior fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III meets with Southeast Asian defense ministers in Cambodia in November. US Department of Defense/Chad J. McNeeley

Southeast Asian countries, including US ally Thailand, and Pacific island states were more cautious, however.

Southeast Asian leaders, geographically and economically close to China, are reluctant to be perceived as choosing sides, and Pacific islanders are wary of great-power competition that they believe overlooks their local problems. most urgent, primarily climate change.

The administration has made overtures to both regions on its own, with several senior officials’ trips to Southeast Asia and the first-ever U.S.-Pacific island nations summit in September, and with partners, including a maritime domain awareness project announced at a summit with leaders from Australia, Japan and India that is seen as a response to long-standing security concerns among Southeast Asian states and of the Pacific Islands.

There are opportunities for the United States to “expand our access and deepen our relationship” in Northeast and Southeast Asia, said Thompson, a former US Department of Defense official, but the American leaders will have to take into account the limits of these partnerships, particularly in Southeast Asia. .

The countries there are “generally supportive” of the U.S. military presence, Thompson said, “but they are as a group uncomfortable with the idea of ​​a U.S.-China conflict over Taiwan, wary of American expectations in terms of posture and access to the event of a conflict, and they are certain that China will retaliate against them if they are perceived to side with the United States.”

