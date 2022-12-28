U.S. Supreme Court upholds pandemic-era border restrictions for now





Dec 27 (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday left in place for now a pandemic-era policy allowing U.S. authorities to quickly deport migrants captured at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In a 5-4 vote, the court granted a request from Republican state attorneys general to stay a judge’s decision striking down the emergency public health order known as Title 42.

The 19 states say lifting the policy could lead to an increase in already-record border crossings and strain the resources of the states where migrants end up. The court said it will hear arguments on whether states can intervene to defend Title 42 during its February session.

A decision is expected by the end of June.

President Joe Biden said the US government should enforce the order until the case is resolved.

“But I think it’s overdue,” he said.

Chief Justice John Roberts, a member of the court’s 6-3 conservative majority, on Dec. 19 issued a temporary administrative stay maintaining Title 42 while the court considers whether to keep the policy longer. Prior to her order, she was due to expire on December 21.

Conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch joined liberal members of the court – Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson – in dissent, calling Tuesday’s order “reckless”.

He questioned why the court was rushing to hear a dispute over “emergency decrees that have exceeded their lifespan,” and said the only plausible reason was that states argued Title 42 would help alleviate a ” immigration crisis”.

“But the current border crisis is not a COVID crisis,” Gorsuch wrote in an opinion joined by Jackson. “And the courts should not be concerned with perpetuating administrative decrees designed for one emergency just because elected officials failed to respond to another emergency.”

The Mexican Foreign Ministry had no immediate comment on the court’s decision.

MILLIONS EXPELLED

Aid group International Rescue Committee said in a statement that Title 42 had been used to justify nearly 2.5 million deportations since March 2020, and argued that US border policies had caused significant tension in across the region, making migration routes more deadly.

[1/6]Members of the Texas National Guard stand guard on the banks of the Rio Bravo, the United States-Mexico border, in an effort to enhance border security and prevent the passage of migrants into the United States. United, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, December 27, 2022. REUTERS/José Luis Gonzalez

Title 42 was first implemented in March 2020 under former Republican President Donald Trump when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Democratic Biden administration initially kept it in place but sought to lift it after US health officials said in April it was no longer needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, the repeal was blocked by a Louisiana federal judge — a Trump appointee — in response to a Republican-led legal challenge.

Enrique Lucero, director of immigration affairs in Tijuana, said it was “absurd” that Title 42 remains in place, noting that the city has a large backlog of American asylum seekers.

“This measure must disappear sooner or later,” he said.

Miguel Colmenares, a Venezuelan migrant in the Mexican border town of Tijuana, said upon hearing the court’s decision he didn’t know what he would do.

“I have no money and my family is waiting for me,” said the 27-year-old.

“It breaks my heart that we had to keep waiting.”

A group of asylum-seeking migrants represented by the American Civil Liberties Union had sued the US government over the policy, arguing that deportations to Mexico exposed them to serious harm, such as kidnapping or assault.

In that case, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, DC, sided with the migrants on November 15 and ruled Title 42 illegal.

Sullivan, an appointee of former Democratic President Bill Clinton, said the government had failed to show that the risk of migrants spreading COVID-19 was “a real problem”. Nor did he weigh the harms asylum seekers would face because of Title 42, he said.

The Biden administration has been looking for time to prepare for the end of the policy, when migrants might again, as they had before the pandemic, be allowed to seek asylum at the border. Sullivan gave it until December 21.

Unhappy with the lower court’s decision, a group of Republican attorneys general sought to step in to continue defending the policy in court. When a federal appeals court on Dec. 16 refused to allow them to intervene and stay Sullivan’s order, they took the case to the Supreme Court.

“It is disappointing that the Biden administration is willing to sacrifice the safety of American families for political gain,” said Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who is leading the Title 42 defense.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston and Lizbeth Diaz in Mexico City Additional reporting by Dave Graham in Mexico City Editing by Aurora Ellis and Rosalba O’Brien

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Nathalie Raymond

Thomson Reuters

Nate Raymond reports on federal judiciary and litigation. He can be reached at [email protected]

