US considers Covid measures for travelers from China

The United States is considering imposing new Covid-19 measures on people traveling from China amid concerns about a rise in Covid-19 cases in the country and a lack of transparent data, US officials have said.

An official said he expected a decision on a possible testing requirement could be made soon.

The international community is increasingly concerned about the outbreaks of Covid-19 in China and the lack of transparent data, including viral genomic sequence data, reported by the PRC, the officials said. Without this data, it becomes increasingly difficult for public health officials to ensure that they will be able to identify potential new variants and take prompt action to reduce the spread.

Public health officials in the United States and countries around the world have discussed their concerns about this and potential steps that can be taken to effectively monitor the increase in cases and identify any potential variants of concern, added. the responsibles.

The considerations come as Japan and India announced Covid-19 measures for travelers from China amid concerns about a rise in cases. Japan requires people traveling from China to be tested for Covid-19 upon arrival from December 30. Indian authorities have said travelers from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand will need to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test on arrival. in India and quarantine if they test positive

The United States is following science and advice from public health experts, consulting with partners, and considering similar actions we can take to protect the American people, the officials said.

China began easing its tough Covid-19 measures after dismantling the country’s longstanding zero-Covid policy earlier this month. On Monday, China announced it would end quarantine requirements for international arrivals from January 8, marking a major step towards reopening its borders.

But the sudden end to China’s stringent health policy caught many in the country off guard and strained the health system as it grapples with rising infections.

China’s Foreign Ministry responded on Wednesday to reports that the United States was considering imposing restrictions on travelers from China, urging parties to work together to ensure the safe movement of people between countries and stability. of the global supply chain.

We need all parties to work together scientifically against the epidemic to ensure the safe movement of people between countries, maintain the stability of the global industrial chain supply chain, and promote the resumption of healthy growth of global economy, said Wang, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Wenbin said during a briefing.

