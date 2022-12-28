New chapter in US-China competition after COVID isolation





Illustration: Ada Amer/Axios

The Chinese government no longer appears as invulnerable as it was at the height of the global pandemic, and major policy changes from Beijing could alter the calculus of US-China competition.

What is going on ? Faced with economic headwinds at home and increasingly unified opposition abroad, Beijing appears to be softening its tone and offering some concessions to the international community. China is also emerging from three years of self-imposed COVID lockdowns, following widespread protests.

Why it matters: Tectonic shifts in geopolitical strategy are underway as Washington and Beijing attempt to navigate superpower competition and gain dominance.

Mismanaged competition between the world’s two most powerful nations could undermine climate change mitigation, fuel a technology arms race, justify expansive surveillance regimes, split families, exploit other nations and, in the worst cases, even result in a war.

Driving the news: In November, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with a succession of Western Democratic leaders for the first time since the start of the pandemic, adopting a friendlier and more conciliatory tone than he has in years .

Chinese regulators recently offered a major concession to the United States by finally allowing Chinese companies listed on US stock exchanges to fully comply with US audit requirements, ending the risk of companies being kicked out of US stock exchanges. China, like its leaders, also appears to be emerging from three years of pandemic isolation, as zero-COVID policies are abandoned and entry quarantines are scaled back. Expats who fled the country during the pandemic will likely return sometime in 2023, now that severe lockdowns are a thing of the past.

Meanwhile, the United States and Europe are converging in their approach to China, with European leaders adopting tougher policies more in line with Washington’s approach.

This has strengthened Washington’s hand as it can present a more united front in its efforts to ease economic coercion from Beijing, prevent China from taking the lead in emerging technologies and disassociate itself from Chinese supply chains tainted by forced labor.

Yes, but: the United States is increasingly concerned that tough policies towards China will lead to inevitable conflict and that some sort of course correction will be necessary.

Watch: Xi’s charm offensive could help persuade more people in the US that US policy on China should also ease.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2022/12/28/us-china-competition-new-chapter The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

