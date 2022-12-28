New US border statistics show how many migrants rely on Title 42





The latest U.S. Customs and Border Protection enforcement statistics show the relevance of Title 42’s pandemic-era policy as a border control measure has fallen sharply under the Biden administration. .

The policy changed from a broad prohibition to a patchwork with exemptions for specific demographic groups and nationalities.

U.S. authorities made 233,740 immigrant arrests along the Mexican border in November, one of the highest monthly totals on record, but only 66,984 resulted in deportation under Title 42, according to the latest figures from CBP. The policy was used in less than 29% of border arrests, the lowest rate since Title 42 was implemented in March 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the Trump administration, CBP used Title 42 to deport more than 80% of cross-border commuters, but that rate began to drop after President Biden took office. His administration exempted unaccompanied minors and eased the application of the measure by exempting groups deemed vulnerable.

Other factors in Title 42’s decline have escaped the administration’s control.

For example, migrants from Cuba and Nicaragua have arrived in the United States in record numbers in recent weeks, many passing through El Paso. They overwhelmed CBP facilities and shelter capacity, leaving migrants sleeping on the streets in freezing cold. CBP statistics show the agency arrested nearly 69,000 migrants from Cuba and Nicaragua along the border in November, but less than 1% were returned via Title 42.

The reason: Mexican authorities generally do not accept returning migrants from these countries from the United States, and strained relations with Cuban and Nicaraguan authorities severely limit the United States’ ability to send deportation flights.

I don’t see what’s going to slow down Cuban and Nicaraguan migration at this point, said Adam Isacson, border security analyst at the Washington Office on Latin America, a DC advocacy organization. Isaacson visited El Paso last week.

What is Title 42? Explain Trump-era politics.

Statistics from November show the Biden administration has used Title 42 most aggressively on the easiest group for CBP to deal with without the measures: Mexican adults. Of the nearly 67,000 deportations conducted by CBP last month using Title 42, more than 60% were adult migrants from Mexico who could otherwise be quickly removed and potentially face criminal charges in the proceedings. standard immigration.

The number of arrested Mexican migrants who are repeat offenders has skyrocketed under Title 42, as those who are deported can try again and again without fear of prosecution or imprisonment. Biden officials say they have increased criminal prosecutions for these repeat offenders and will do so even more aggressively when Title 42 is lifted.

Last month, Venezuelan migrants were the only group for whom Title 42 seemed to have the biggest effect. The Biden administration responded to a record surge of Venezuelans by announcing a program in October that offers them a chance to legally enter the United States through a parole program similar to an earlier arrangement for Ukrainian refugees. The program used Title 42 as a deterrent by threatening Venezuelan migrants with deportation to Mexico if they illegally cross the US southern border instead of seeking legal entry.

Almost immediately, their numbers plummeted by more than 90%, according to CBP figures. Venezuelans went from about 1,100 a day the week before the process was announced to about 100 a day throughout November, CBP said in a statement.

In anticipation of the possible end of Title 42, thousands of Venezuelan migrants have arrived in the Mexican border town of Ciudad Jurez, across from El Paso. A sharp increase in their numbers could put even greater pressure on CBP’s capacity and border towns in Texas, as well as New York, Miami and other destinations for Venezuelan newcomers.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (right) on Tuesday blamed the policies of the Biden administration for the unsustainable crisis. Abbott said he ordered Texas National Guard troops to erect additional barriers with barbed wire and Humvees to stop illegal crossings.

The Texas governor said he sent more than 15,000 migrants on buses to New York, Washington and other cities with Democratic mayors. On Christmas Eve, three buses unloaded families in freezing temperatures at Vice President Harris’ residence in Washington. They lined up under blankets in the cold, as aid workers scrambled to find shelter beds to take them.

Bused migrants from Texas arrive at Vice President Harris’ home on freezing Christmas Eve

Abbott’s show of force in El Paso appeared to have limited effect, as migrants crossing the Rio Grande bypassed soldiers further downstream to surrender and seek humanitarian refuge.

US agents made more than 53,000 arrests in November in the CBP sector of El Paso, more than anywhere else along the Mexican border, an influx led by Cubans and Nicaraguans. The agencies’ most recent statement blamed failing communist regimes in Nicaragua and Cuba for contributing to the surge in the number of migrants trying to cross the border.

In a 5-4 order Tuesday, the Supreme Court extended Title 42 restrictions and scheduled hearings on the case in February. Five justices sided with Republican officials in 19 states, including Texas and Arizona, who sought to keep the policy.

Texas officials applauded the decision. Today, SCOTUS handed Texas and the United States a huge victory by allowing Title 42 to remain in place after Biden illegally attempted to end this critical policy, the state’s attorney general wrote, Ken Paxton (R), on Twitter.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement following the ruling that Title 42 would remain in effect and that people should not listen to the lies of smugglers who take advantage of vulnerable migrants, putting lives at risk.

We will continue to manage the border, but we do so within the confines of a decades-old immigration system that everyone agrees is broken, the statement said.

The court said its ruling does not preclude the Biden administration from taking other Title 42-related actions.

Biden officials are preparing to announce new measures that would expand Venezuela’s parole program to other countries, according to three administration officials with knowledge of the plans who were not authorized to discuss them publicly. These programs will require migrants to apply for legal entry through a mobile app, CBP One, and migrants who attempt to cross illegally will be disqualified.

Tougher measures are also being discussed that would affect asylum seekers who do not seek refuge in Mexico or other countries they are transiting en route to the US border, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions who do not were not allowed to talk to journalists.

The Trump administration tried to pass similar asylum restrictions in 2019, but were blocked in federal court.

Maria Sacchetti, Ann E. Marimow and Robert Barnes contributed to this report.

