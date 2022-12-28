US to require negative COVID tests for travelers from China DW 12/28/2022





The United States will require negative COVID-19 tests from all travelers from China, joining other countries imposing restrictions due to a wave of infections.

The new rules come into effect on January 5, two days before China eases its own restrictions on travel to and from the country.

“All air passengers two years and older from China will be required to take a test no later than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong and Macau, and present a negative test result to airlines upon departure” , said a US federal official. said the health official.

US to screen all arrivals to China for COVID-19

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Other countries, including Japan, India and South Korea, have taken similar measures to prevent infections from spreading beyond China’s borders.

China is in the midst of an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases, but observers say official statistics are hiding the true scale of the surge.

“The recent rapid increase in transmission of Covid-19 in China increases the potential for new variants to emerge,” a US official told reporters during a telephone press briefing. “Based on this lack of available data, it is more difficult for US public health officials to identify new variants spreading in the United States,” the official added.

China’s COVID situation ‘quite concerning’, molecular biologist says

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Italy is also introducing mandatory testing for visitors from China

Earlier on Wednesday, Italy’s health minister said he was making coronavirus testing compulsory for visitors from China.

“I have ordered mandatory COVID-19 antigen swabs and associated virus sequencing for all passengers coming from China and transiting through Italy,” Italian Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said.

“The measure is essential to guarantee the surveillance and identification of any new variant of the virus in order to protect the Italian population,” Schillaci was quoted by Italian daily Il Corriere della Sera as saying.

The northern region of Lombardy already introduced the measure on Tuesday. Italy’s foreign ministry said the region will test arrivals at Milan Malpensa airport until at least January 30.

Lombard health chief Guido Bertolaso ​​said that on the first two flights from China that were screened for coronavirus, 46% of passengers tested positive, according to Il Corriere della Sera.

The swabs collected in Malpensa are being analyzed by the National Ministry of Health.

China opens up

China’s abandonment of COVID-zero policies has revived the outlook for outbound tourism for the first time since the start of 2020.

From January 8, people disembarking in China, including returning Chinese nationals, will no longer have to self-quarantine for five days.

The passport application process will also resume from this date.

The announcement prompted a surge in traffic on Chinese travel websites as airlines rush to bring international routes back online.

China relaxes its official zero COVID policy

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Japan tightens rules for visitors from China

Elsewhere, Japan announced on Tuesday that it would tighten its border by requiring testing for all visitors from China, starting Friday.

For now, it is seen as a temporary emergency measure against the growing number of COVID infections there.

India last week also imposed COVID tests on travelers from China, Japan and several other Asian countries.

Responding to questions about Indian and Japanese requirements for Chinese travelers, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that “COVID measures should be scientific, moderate and should not affect the normal flow of individuals.”

Malaysia also announced increased monitoring and surveillance measures in response to the situation in China.

lo, zc/jsi (Reuters, AFP, AP)

