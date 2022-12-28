The Met Office says 2022 will be Britain’s warmest year on record. england weather





2022 will be Britain’s warmest year on record. The Met Office shows the numbers that the climate crisis is having real impact.

Forecasters emphasized that the 10 warmest years on record all occurred after 2003. According to temperature trends, the UK has gotten hotter since humans started burning fossil fuels and releasing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, with all four seasons in 2022 in the top 10. Ranking since 1884.

The Bureau of Meteorology says average annual temperatures across the UK this year will surpass the previous record set in 2014, which averaged 9.88C.

Dr. Mark McCarthy, Director of the Met Offices National Climate Information Center, said: 2022 will be the warmest year in British history. Many will remember the extreme heat of the summer, but what was noteworthy this year was the relatively consistent heat throughout the year, with every month except December being warmer than average.

A warmer year is consistent with the true impacts we expect as a result of human-induced climate change. It doesn’t mean that each year will be the warmest on record, but climate change continues to increase the chances of getting warmer over the next few decades.

2022 will be the warmest on record in the Central England temperature series from 1659 to 364, the world’s longest record for temperature instruments, as well as the warmest in 139 years the Met Office uses as official records. .

Final provisional figures for 2022 will be available at the end of the year and are subject to further quality control and validation processes.

Forecasters said this year will be remembered not only for record warmth, but also for extreme weather, with temperatures reaching unprecedented highs, including a heatwave in July. For the first time ever, temperatures over 40 degrees were recorded. The hottest spot was Conningsby, Lincolnshire, with a temperature of 40.3 degrees, 1.6 degrees higher than the previous UK record. During the hot month of July, the Met Office issued the first red alert for a heatwave with widespread impact in the UK.

There was also a severe lack of rainfall with most of the country in the depths of another record-breaking drought that began in August.

On the other hand, December was relatively cool and 2022 brought the first two weeks of December the coldest since 2010. Temperatures dropped to 17.3C in Braemar, Aberdeenshire.

The Met Office has attributed much of this devastating weather to climate collapse.

McCarthy explained: The Met Office science found that the temperatures witnessed in mid-July would have been extremely rare in pre-industrial times, before humans started emitting many greenhouse gases from burning fossil fuels.

However, as we saw in the first two weeks of December, our climate is still subject to noticeable cold snaps during the winter, but observational data show that these cold snaps have generally become less frequent and less severe as the climate warms.

Greenpeace UK’s Political Director, Rebecca Newsom, said: I’m sure most of us would love to see record-breaking investments in renewable technologies that will rescue us from this mess.

You don’t have to look far to see the accelerating effects of the climate crisis. Increased flooding, unseasonable temperatures, and erratic weather systems are becoming the norm. The government cannot speak grandiosely on the world stage. If they’re serious about creating green jobs, keeping their homes warm and lowering people’s bills, they urgently need to take action at home to reduce fossil fuel use, insulate homes and invest more money in renewable solutions.

