



Ultimate Actor Reacts to PDGA’s Recent Transgender Ruling

December 28, 2022 by Alex Rubin in Opinion with comments Photo: Natalie Bigman-Pimentel — UltiPhotos.com

We cannot let this happen to us.

These were my first thoughts when I read about the Professional Disc Golf Association’s recent decision effectively banning transgender women from competing in the women’s division at the highest level of the sport. While USA Ultimate currently has one of the most inclusive gender policies in all of sport, and I personally have always been allowed to play in the division I expected to compete in, it’s just scary to to see another discus sport make a decision that is so obviously exclusive to community athletes.

It was grueling to read some of the comments on Twitter and Reddit; some loud and bigoted commentators wasted no time tossing out tired tropes and offensive opinions praising the PDGA for their decision. I know I’m not the only person who has desperately paraded for a little too long. The fact that people are able to write bad things about each other is terrifying. The fact that this is happening so close to home crushed me.

The worst experience I had was during a group chat full of ultimate knowledge. After some political back and forth, a male member wrote: I want to win a national championship. I will collect some [location redacted] guys to play in the women’s division. I identify as a woman only when I want to win a frisbee championship, but as a man at other times. There is nothing the USAU or anyone can do to stop us.

Perplexed, I answered, but nobody does that. You are inventing a problem that does not exist.

I spent days thinking about it. We’re both right, technically. The social pressure on a hypothetical group of men who play in the women’s division would be immense, and my hunch is that anyone who tried such a maneuver just to point out the flaw in USAU’s gender inclusion policy probably wouldn’t find a lot of value to win this particular championship anyway. But I can’t lie: the interaction scares me because I could see it happening. And I could see the ugly talk that would follow. And I can see the effect this could have on some of the most vulnerable members of our community. I don’t want to live in this world.

It scares me that people are talking about taking advantage of a rule designed for inclusion, a rule that is built on a lot of social trust. No matter how much the player in my group chat may have cracked a joke (and I’m reasonably confident he won’t be trying to get a men’s team to play in the women’s division), the idea that a ultimate cis player could break that trust and threaten the ability of members of the trans community to be competitive first surprised me, and now it angers me.

On the same day the PDGA’s decision was announced, USA Ultimates Board Chair Robyn Fennig posted her own Twitter thread, affirming her support for USA Ultimates’ current inclusion policy.

Robyne Tweet

It sucks that she had to do that, but it gave me a lot of reassurance. While there was no indication that USA Ultimates politics were in jeopardy, Fennig also implored the Ultimate community to stay engaged and keep pushing to be included in his next tweet.

Tweet by Robyn #2

That last tweet read to me as a tacit acknowledgment that many trans athletes can see a slippery slope ahead of them. Looking internally at the ultimate community, there are places where anti-trans actions filter through our typically inclusive armor.

For just one example, last season’s National Invitational and Youth Club Championships were marred by offensive speech from opposing parents and viewers in the YouTube live chat to a South Eugene team putting featured many players who identify outside of the gender binary competing in the women’s division and many of the same players competing for Oregon’s YCC women’s team. Before HSNI was awarded to Salt Lake City, event organizers felt the need to have lengthy conversations with Utah Ultimate about inclusion, including threats of expulsion from the tournament for any team exhibiting behavior. hate from their team or sideline.

I commend the tournament organizers for taking this step, while acknowledging in the same breath that they could simply have chosen to hold their event, including some of the most vulnerable members of our community, in a location that is obviously safer. The USA Ultimates’ recent decision to reject Fort Wayne, Indianas’ bid to host the D-III College Championships due to its anti-trans laws illustrates this possibility.1

These were just a few events, and so far I have said nothing of the hateful conversations on similar topics taking place on Twitter and Reddit and in GroupMe groups and pickup margins. I won’t link any of them here because I’ve had more than one sleepless night after going down that rabbit hole, but I know they’re there, and that’s enough to feel like I have to to say something.

We can’t let that happen in the ultimate.

For the sake of the members of our trans community and all who benefit from their presence, we simply cannot let the ultimate get to a point where such a policy as the PDGAs is under discussion.

I shouldn’t need to elucidate why taking the most inclusive path is the right path to take, but I’ll just add a few data points that stood out to me from the 2022 National Mental Health Survey of LGBTQ youth led by The Trevor Project, an organization that aims to end suicide among LGBTQ youth.

Nearly one in five transgender and non-binary youth has attempted suicide in the past year. 83% of transgender and non-binary youth said they are concerned that transgender people are denied the opportunity to play sports due to state or local laws. 71% of transgender and non-binary youth said they had experienced discrimination based on their gender identity.

These numbers are staggering. Think of any identity you have. Then ask yourself if four out of five people with this identity feared being allowed by their government to play organized sports. This is what transgender and non-binary athletes experience today simply because they are who they are.

On the positive side, this study found that young gay men who felt their school was LGBTQ reported lower rates of suicide attempts. If we work to make our teams, our programs, and ourselves more inclusive, we could literally save lives.

Whether it’s through individual team equity statements, visual acts of inclusion such as wearing VC Ultimates armbands, or incorporating an inclusivity message into your jerseys, allies who play at Ultimate must meet the moment and affirm that the sport is a safe community for its trans players. , coaches, volunteers, observers and supporters. Whatever you, yes you, personally can do to visibly and clearly support members of the trans community, now is the time to do it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ultiworld.com/2022/12/28/we-cant-let-this-happen-to-us/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

