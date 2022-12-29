Will an American storm hit the UK? What the Buffalo Bomb Cyclone Means for UK Weather & Latest Met Office Forecast





At least 49 people were confirmed dead across the United States, while 28 people were confirmed dead in New York State alone in the severe blizzard.

People in Buffalo search for vehicles buried in snowdrifts and seek more victims after one of the worst weather-related disasters to hit the American West.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned, saying the blizzard is probably the worst storm of our lifetimes, even in a region accustomed to punishing heavy snowfall. This isn’t over yet.

The winter storm was named Elliott and its tremendous severity was increased by a phenomenon known as a bomb cyclone.

Here’s what you need to know about it and whether or not its effects can be felt in the UK.

What is a Bomb Cyclone?

According to the Met Office, a cyclone is a general term for a low pressure system over tropical or subtropical waters.

It is characterized by convection (meaning thunderstorm activity), with low-level winds circulating counterclockwise in the Northern Hemisphere and clockwise in the Southern Hemisphere.

Cyclones go through different categories of severity, from weaker tropical cyclones to tropical storms, eventually becoming hurricanes when they reach wind speeds of 74 mph.

Forecasters explain the phrase weather bomb as an informal term for a low-pressure system in which the central pressure drops 24 millibars in 24 hours in a process known as explosive cyclonesis.

Although not officially recognized, the term bomb cyclone refers to a cyclone system that pressurizes dramatically and quickly, and the Merriam-Webster dictionary describes it as a powerful, rapidly intensifying storm.

Will US Storms Affect UK Weather?

Britain won’t experience anything like extreme weather in the US, but Storm Elliott could still affect the UK situation.

Met Office Meteorologist Alex Deakin said: Weather patterns are likely to be quite fickle between Christmas and New Year’s.

It is likely that the low pressure system will bring a wet and windy season, with a brief colder season in between. It all has to do with what’s happening across America.

Very cold air moving southward is fueling the jet stream, and the impact on Britain gets the contrast that drives the jet stream as the cold air sinks southward and collides with the warmer air.

This gives it more power, and the highly active jet stream spreads out into the Atlantic Ocean, possibly switching our weather system.

Read more in the news What’s the UK weather forecast?

Here are our Met Office predictions for the future:

wednesday

Rain across the southern regions will move northeast across all regions throughout the day, with some hill snow potential later in the far north. Sporadic showers and sunny intervals continue to the southwest. The wind is blowing especially from the warm south.

Wednesday night

Rain and hill snow fall in clearings in the far north, accompanied by gusting showers, with some heavy rains frequent in the northwest.

thursday

It’s colder, windier, bringing sunshine and showers, and some northern and western regions are at risk of hail and thunder. The eastern side is most likely to be dry.

Friday to Sunday

Unstable with heavy rain hitting most areas on Friday and Saturday. Snow is likely in the north. It rains again in the southern provinces on Sunday. Showers in other areas

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/us-storm-will-hit-uk-buffalo-bomb-cyclone-uk-weather-latest-met-office-forecast-2052760 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos