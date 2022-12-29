US to impose mandatory COVID-19 testing for travelers from China





CHICAGO, Dec 28 (Reuters) – The United States will impose mandatory COVID-19 testing for travelers from China, U.S. health officials said on Wednesday, joining India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan to take further action after Beijing’s decision to lift strict zero-COVID policies.

Officials told reporters that from Jan. 5, all air passengers aged 2 and over will need a negative test result no more than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong or Macau.

Passengers who test positive more than 10 days before a flight can provide recovery documentation in lieu of the negative test result, federal officials said.

They attributed the change in policy to a lack of information about SARS-CoV-2 virus variants and fears that the rise in the number of COVID cases in China could lead to the development of new variants of the virus.

The United States is also expanding its voluntary airport genome sequencing program, adding Seattle and Los Angeles to the program. This brings the total number of airports collecting information from positive tests to seven.

In a sharp shift in policy, China this month began dismantling the world’s strictest COVID regime of lockdowns and extensive testing, putting its struggling economy on track for a full reopening next year.

The lifting of restrictions, following widespread protests against them, means COVID is spreading largely out of control and likely infecting millions of people a day, some international health experts say.

Beijing has faced international criticism that its official COVID data and death tally are inconsistent with the scale of its outbreak.

“We just have limited information in terms of what is being shared regarding the number of cases that are increasing, hospitalizations and especially deaths. Also, there has been a decrease in testing across China, so it is also difficult to know what the true rate of infection is,” a US health official said during the briefing.

[1/2]People enter the baggage claim area from the international arrivals terminal as the United States reopens air and land borders to travelers vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for the first time since the imposition of restrictions COVID-19 restrictions, at Sea-Tac Airport in Seattle, Washington, U.S. November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Given the large number of people in China who have not been exposed to the virus, the introduction of Omicron variants, and the rollback of China’s zero-COVID policies, US officials fear there is a large number of infections resulting in hospitalizations and deaths in China, the official said.

Some global health experts have said the virus could infect up to 1 million people a day, and international modeling groups have predicted China could see 2 million or more deaths.

Earlier this week, U.S. officials cited China’s “lack of transparent data,” a persistent complaint from Washington about China’s handling of the pandemic, as reason to consider its own travel restrictions.

American and Chinese approaches to fighting COVID have been markedly different throughout the pandemic.

High infection rates in the United States early in the pandemic gave Beijing room to argue that its model of strict COVID prevention measures had saved lives.

China is struggling to vaccinate its elderly population and has not yet authorized foreign mRNA vaccines. Its overall vaccination rate is over 90% but the rate among adults who received boosters drops to 57.9% and 42.3% for people aged 80 and over, according to Chinese government data. last week.

The country has nine domestically developed COVID vaccines approved for use, but none have been updated to target the highly infectious Omicron variant.

US officials said at the briefing that they had offered mRNA vaccines and other forms of support to China, but Chinese officials have publicly stated that they do not need the American aid for the time being. “We are maintaining our offer,” an official said.

In June, the United States canceled a 17-month requirement that people arriving in the country by air had to test negative for COVID-19. It still requires most non-US citizens to be vaccinated against COVID to travel to the United States.

