2022 tentatively the warmest year on record for the UK





Provisional Met Office figures suggest that 2022 will be Britain’s warmest year on record.

All four seasons were in the top 10 in a series that began in 1884, and the warmest 10 years all occurred after 2003.

In addition to setting a new average annual temperature record of 139 years, 2022 will be remembered for many other important weather events.

Warmest year on record

In 2022, the average annual temperature will be the highest across the UK, surpassing the previous record of 9.88C in 2014. The decade with the highest annual temperature since 1884 has all occurred since 2003. Final provisional figures for 2022 will be available at the end of the year and are subject to further quality control and validation processes.

2022 will also be the warmest year on record in the Central England temperature series from 1659 to 364 years, the longest on record for temperature instruments in the world.

Dr. Mark McCarthy is Director of the Met Offices National Climate Information Centre. He said 2022 will be the warmest year in British history. Many will remember the extreme heat of the summer, but what was noteworthy this year was the relatively consistent heat throughout the year, with every month except December being warmer than average.

A warmer year is consistent with the true impacts we expect as a result of human-induced climate change. It doesn’t mean that each year will be the warmest on record, but climate change continues to increase the chances of getting warmer in the coming decades.

high temperature to start the year

The year started off on a mild theme with the warmest New Year’s Day on record, according to the highest temperatures. 16.3C was recorded in London’s St Jamess Park, and its benign theme was repeated throughout 2022 with warmer-than-average days and fewer-than-average days.

St James’s Park was tentatively the warmest place in England and Britain today.

16.3 degrees is likely to be confirmed as a new record for the highest temperature on New Year’s Day

Scotland & Wales also tentatively broke the NYD record for highest temperatures at 15.9C and 15.6C respectively pic.twitter.com/m0tnfwQiRs

Met Office (@metoffice) January 1, 2022

So far, temperatures have been above average every month in 2022, with the exception of December, which has been cooler than average. Many will remember the unprecedented heat in July, but the annual temperature record breaking in 2022 was due to sustained warmer-than-average weather.

summer temperature

Britain’s fourth-warmest summer in the series was highlighted by the first recorded temperature in the UK above 40C. Coningsby, Lincolnshire, recorded the highest temperature at 40.3C, exceeding the previous British record by 1.6C. During the hot month of July, the Met Office issued the first red alert for a heatwave with widespread impact in the UK. Wales also recorded a daily high of 37.1 degrees, and Scotland recorded 34.8 degrees.

Unusually cold start through December

2022 was the coldest first two weeks of December since 2010. Temperatures dropped to 17.3C in Braemar on 13 December as cooler northern air weighed on British weather. The average average temperature in the UK through December 27 is 2.4C, 1.8C below the monthly average.

It was tentatively the coldest day in the UK since December 2010.

Today’s highest temperature recorded in Braemar, Aberdeenshire is minus 9.3 degrees Celsius.

Assuming temperatures don’t rise overnight, this would be the lowest and highest temperature recorded in the UK in 12 years pic.twitter.com/r2eQZE2WrR

Met Office (@metoffice) December 12, 2022

It was also not a white Christmas in most parts of the UK, but some snow and sleet was recorded in parts of North West Scotland and Northern Ireland on Christmas Day. white christmas.

season

All four seasons in 2022 rank in the top 10 warmest on record in the UK. Winter was eighth warmest, spring fifth warmest, summer fourth warmest, and autumn third warmest.

Dr. Mark McCarthy went on to say: 2022 was dominated by higher-than-average temperatures. Record-breaking temperatures in July certainly boosted the overall temperature values ​​for the year, but that’s not the whole story.

Temperatures were above the long-term average for 1991-2020, which is to be expected as we become more and more affected by climate change. The Met Office science found that the temperatures witnessed in mid-July would have been extremely rare in pre-industrial times, before humans started emitting many greenhouse gases from burning fossil fuels.

However, as we saw in the first two weeks of December, our climate is still subject to noticeable cold snaps during the winter, but observational data show that these cold snaps have generally become less frequent and less severe as the climate warms.

Aside from record temperatures, one of the most notable points of discussion for 2022 has been dry conditions. With the exception of brief periods in early January and late February, total precipitation in the UK has consistently remained below average for the year.

The summer was the 10th driest on record in the UK, with the south and east of the country being particularly dry. Parts of southern and eastern England saw little rain in July, and late August was the driest year since 1976.

Dr. Mark McCarthy added that despite recent rains, most parts of the country were still dry this year, especially in the South and East.

Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex are all set to record a year in the top 10 driest on record. Exact positioning will be determined by how wet December’s conclusion is.

So far, the south of England has typically received just over three-quarters of the rainfall expected in a year.

At the other end of the scale, the west of Scotland has seen more rain on a similar scale to the long-term average for the year, but here again many areas are likely to end the year drier than average.

The Western Isles, Perth and Kinross, Angus and Aberdeenshire are some of the regions closest to long-term average rainfall for the year.

A total of four storms have been named for 2022, but three of them occurred within a week.

Storm Dudley, Eunice and Franklin impacted the UK in February 2022 and Storm Eunice issued a red warning for winds and set a record for wind gusts of 122 mph in the UK at Needles on the Isle of Wight.

Dr. Mark McCarthy said: There is no evidence of a storm trend due to climate change, but this strong weather in February is certainly noteworthy. Eunice had a particularly strong influence in southern England and most of Wales.

Also noteworthy is that since that week in February, there have been no named storms to affect the UK.

sunlight

Provisional Met Office figures suggest that in 2022 the UK had plenty of sunshine hours.

With December just a few days away, the UK has already seen 9% more sunshine hours than the yearly average. This was facilitated by areas to the south and east. East Anglia already has 20% more sunshine hours than average, so there’s little time for this figure to rise further, making it the sunniest year in the region.

In early December, the UK already saw more hours of sunshine than the average for the year. The most consistently bright areas in England were the south and east. Dr. Mark McCarthy already knew that the year with the most sunshine hours would be the 10th year in the UK, and he concluded that the UK is likely to be recorded within the 3rd year with the most sunshine hours.

Figures on the site are provisional Met Office figures through December 27, 2022.

