Best US Launch Companies of 2022Ars Technica Power Ranking





Enlarge / A Falcon 9 rocket launches the OneWeb-1 mission into orbit on December 8, 2022.

Trevor Mahlman

Ten years ago, only a handful of launch companies existed in the United States; United Launch Alliance was the big dog, with SpaceX starting to nip at its heels. Since then, however, a multiplicity of new launch startups have come to the United States, many of which have developed their own rocket engines. As a result, we are now in the golden age of rocketry, with many different startups and approaches to pushing payloads into space.

In my weekly Rocket Report newsletter, I pay attention to launch companies and public companies around the world. But it can be difficult to measure Europe-based Arianespace against SpaceX against China’s vast state-owned launch providers. Therefore, for this list, we are going to focus only on commercial launch companies in the United States.

Please note that this is a subjective list, although concrete metrics such as total number of launches, tonnage in orbit, success rate, etc. were all important factors in the decision. Additionally, the focus is on what each company accomplished in 2022, not what they might do in the future.

#1: SpaceX

Was there any doubt? This year, the California-based launch company will launch 60 rockets, with (at the time of this writing) 100% mission success. More than 90% of these launches were on previously used first stages and the majority with reused payload fairings. In mid-December, SpaceX also pushed the number of times a single first stage has flown to 15. The company does not seem to have found the upper limit of reuse in the first stage yet.

Thanks to its aggressive efforts to develop, test and prove the reusability of Falcon 9 first stages, SpaceX was able to significantly increase its launch capacity this year at a critical time. When Russia invaded Ukraine, Western access to the Russian Soyuz rocket ended. SpaceX was able to increase its launch cadence as a result, helping OneWeb, the European Space Agency and others with launch needs resulting from the war.

If there was a downside for SpaceX in 2022, it was from the continued delays with the Starship and Super Heavy rocket, which didn’t launch this year. Part of that can be attributed to SpaceX taking a more cautious approach to testing. With a large amount of valuable infrastructure built at its Starbase launch site in South Texas, SpaceX doesn’t want to take unnecessary risks.

Ad #2: United Launch Alliance

The Colorado-based rocket builder had a strong year in 2022, with seven Atlas V launches and one Delta IV Heavy mission. While that cadence pales in comparison to SpaceX to match SpaceX’s total of 60 launches in 2022, ULA is expected to count each of its launches since the spring of 2015 as the company continued its 100% mission success record. In this sense, it remains a foolproof alternative to SpaceX for the Ministry of Defense, which has favored redundancy in access to space.

It was a disappointment (but for Ars readers, no surprise) that ULA’s new Vulcan rocket didn’t launch in 2022. However, the company did eventually take delivery of a pair of flight engines. BE-4 from Blue Origin this fall, and ULA is on track to attempt a first launch of the big rocket in the first half of 2023. More importantly, the future viability of this rocket seems assured after the monster order of Amazon of 38 Kuiper launches on the Vulcan rocket. This should allow ULA to negotiate discounts for large purchases of materials and supplies, and amortizing fixed costs over multiple launches makes Vulcan’s price more competitive.

In 2022, ULA solidified its future for years to come.

Enlarge / This view of the United Launch Alliance’s Delta IV Heavy rocket climbing above the fog at Vandenberg Air Force Base is perhaps my favorite launch photo of 2022.

United Launch Alliance

No. 3: Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab had its best year ever in 2022. Its previous record for successful launches was six, and this year it concluded nine flights. More importantly, after Electron’s launch failures in 2020 and 2021, the company needed to prove the reliability of its small launch vehicle. Its nine launches this year have been successful. Additionally, with the CAPSTONE mission, Rocket Lab launched its first deep space mission, a milestone. The company is also expected to fly Electron from US soil for the first time, but poor weather has delayed a launch attempt until January 2023.

The company also continued efforts to reuse the Electron first stage, including two attempts to capture a first stage using a helicopter. Rocket Lab has yet to achieve such an aerial capture, but it is learning valuable lessons in the use and reuse of launch hardware that will fuel the development of its medium-lift launch vehicle, Neutron. The company’s spacecraft and space components business has also become a financial success, helping to support the development of its launch business.

Ad #4: Northrop Grumman

After the “big three” of US launch companies, the rankings are starting to get less cut. However, Northrop Grumman deserves fourth place because its Antares rocket successfully launched twice in 2022, delivering two Cygnus spacecraft into orbit. Cygnus has taken on added importance in 2022 because, in an emergency, it is currently the only American vehicle capable of raising the altitude of the International Space Station.

However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine posed serious problems for the company. The current Antares rocket configuration uses Russian-made RD-181 engines, and the first stage is made in Ukraine. As a result, the final Antares 230 rocket will launch in the spring of 2023, after which Northrop had to buy three Falcon 9 launchers from SpaceX to get its Cygnus spacecraft into orbit. The first of these launches is expected to take place in 2023. Separately, Northrop has announced a deal to purchase Miranda rocket engines from Firefly to power an Antares 330 rocket. Hopefully, that booster will debut in late 2024.

The company’s other rocket, Pegasus, was last launched in June 2021. It’s unclear if it will fly again.

#5: Virgo Orbit

The California-based air launch company flew two of its LauncherOne rockets in 2022, both of which were successful. After launching a mission for the Department of Defense in January, it looked like Virgin Orbit was poised to take a step up in annual cadence, but the company only managed to match its previous record of two launches, first established in 2021. Part of the reason for this is that the company has spent a lot of time and effort obtaining regulatory approval for a first launch from Cornwall, England, the Cosmic Girl aircraft will take off away with rocket launches over the sea. This mission is now scheduled for early 2023.

Although Virgin Orbit’s technical execution has been excellent, questions continue to swirl about the financial viability of the company’s business. Virgin Orbit announced the day before Thanksgiving the “termination” of a securities offering, stating: “Due to current market conditions, the company has elected not to proceed with an offering. Any future capital raising transaction will depend on future market conditions. Earlier in October, Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart said the company was looking to raise additional capital after going public as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. In the near term, the company has abundant cash, but in the longer term, it will need to dramatically increase its launch cadence to achieve profitability.

