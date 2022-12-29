Ukraine War Breaking News: Zelensky said there was no place in Bakhmut that was not covered in blood.





Ukraine and Russia hold peace summit

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, there is no place in Bakhmut that is not covered in blood, and only a handful of civilians remain in the city of 70,000 residents, formerly the site of some of the fiercest fighting on the front lines of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

There is no time without a terrifying roar, but the Ukrainian president added: “Still, Bahmut stands, and analysts have suggested that Vladimir Putin’s army is dwindling and is in an unsustainable crisis.” their work.

According to the US-based War Research Institute, the Moscow forces at Bahmut appear to be operating in small groups of 10 to 15 men, just as they were before the retreat from Kherson in August.

Earlier, Capital Economics analyst Nicholas Farr suggested that Russia’s economy began to feel threatened after the G7 and other countries imposed price caps on the country’s oil exports.

Dec 28, 2022 23:45

1672198130

good morning. Welcome to our coverage of the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, December 28th.

28 Dec 2022 03:28

1672200249Russian tycoon who criticized war in Ukraine falls from hotel window

The Russian businessman and rumored critic of President Vladimir Putin died after falling from a third-floor window of an Indian hotel, just days after a friend died on the same trip.

Pavel Antov was visiting Odisha, an eastern state on the Bay of Bengal, and had just celebrated his 65th birthday at a hotel. His friend Vladimir Budanov died of a heart attack during the event.

The millionaire and local politician was formerly a member of Putin’s United Russia party in the Russian parliament.

Read the full story here.

28 Dec 2022 04:04

1672202106Russia bans oil supplies to countries participating in Western price caps

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree banning the supply of oil and petroleum products to countries participating in the Western price cap for a period of five months from the beginning of February.

As part of an international campaign to curb Russia’s war capability, the G7 countries and Australia announced earlier this month that price caps of $60 (57, 48) per barrel would come into effect on or shortly after December 5. It aims to reduce Moscow’s revenue from oil sales while mitigating the possibility of a surge in international oil prices as the war in Ukraine enters its 10th month.

In response, Russia announced a ban on petroleum products for those observing the price cap, starting on February 1 and ending on July 1.

Read the full story here.

28 Dec 2022 04:35

1672203432Russian Mobilization Army Allow Free Sperm Freezing – Report

Russia is allowing conscripts sent to Ukraine to freeze their sperm for free in frozen banks, state agency TASS reported today.

The Russian Ministry of Health “determines the possibility of financial support from the federal budget for the free preservation and storage of gametes (sperm) for citizens mobilized to participate in special military operations in 2022-2024,” said Igor Trunov, President of the Russian Federation. said. said the lawyer.

He confirmed that Russia’s Ministry of Health had responded to his appeal for budgetary support for a plan to help mobilized troops freeze sperm.

Families can also use stored biomaterials free of charge if their compulsory medical insurance stipulates that they can do so, the report added.

Vladimir Putin called up more than 300,000 reservists in September to mobilize against Russia’s war in Ukraine.

28 Dec 2022 04:57

1672205524Ukrainian War Will Witness A Critical Year As The Army Prepares For Spring

Volodymyr Zelensky said that his troops were preparing for next year’s war, which would be a decisive step.

We had a staff meeting today, which is already the 44th this year. The subject is clear. First of all, these are Bakhmut, Kremina and Donbas in general. In his night address, he spoke of the possible actions of the enemy and our actions in the eastern direction.

Mr. Zelensky added: We listened to our Commander and decided on a course of action for the foreseeable future. We continue to prepare Ukraine’s defense and security forces for next year. It should be an important year.

“We understand the dangers of winter and we understand what to do in the spring, so we understand what the entire defense and security sector should look like,” he said.

28 Dec 2022 05:32

1672206292 Christmas at war with Ukraine: I want peace’

From an 8-year-old girl with graying hair to a 9-year-old girl who puts peace at the top of her Christmas wish list, a powerful new photo series documents the lives of children and their families. Right before Christmas, Ukrainians, Romanians, and the UK are either living in war zones or living as refugees in Europe.

Read the full story here.

28 Dec 2022 05:44

1672207227Russian war against Ukraine killed more than 6,800 civilians.

The UN Human Rights Agency says at least 6,884 civilians have been killed in the war in Ukraine so far. The United Nations said on Christmas Eve that at least 10,947 people have been injured so far in the 11-month civil war.

The highest civilian casualties have been attributed to the use of explosive weapons with wide-area effects, including heavy artillery fire, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles and airstrikes, the highest human rights organization said.

28 Dec 2022 06:00

1672208796War slows in the east as Russia tries to break its defenses

Russian forces continued to shell and bomb villages in eastern Ukraine as the war slowly escalated due to harsh weather and low visibility.

Fires were reported in Bahmut this week, with indiscriminate artillery fire by Russian forces targeting residential buildings, despite Moscow inaccurately claiming that it was not targeting civilian areas in the war.

“Our building was destroyed. There used to be a shop in our building, but it doesn’t exist anymore,” said 85-year-old Oleksandr.

Nearby, 73-year-old Pilaheia said she had long been accustomed to “constant outbursts.”

Before the war targeted Bakhmut, the region had a population of over 70,000.

28 Dec 2022 06:26

1672209899Russia fires rockets inside Kherson during counterattack

The Ukrainian military said Russian forces had fired at least 33 rockets targeting civilian areas in Kherson in the past 24 hours through dawn today as fighting escalated as Russia deployed more tanks and armored vehicles to the frontlines.

In another counteroffensive of the war over the past 24 hours, the Kyiv Independent reported that Ukrainian rockets and artillery had targeted two ammunition depots, a control point and seven concentration areas of Russian forces.

28 Dec 2022 06:44

