COVID-19 isn’t done with us yet, warns U’s Osterholm





INTERVIEWER: There is an explosion of COVID cases in China making headlines as that country lifts restrictions. Meanwhile, health officials there are warning of COVID spikes due to the holidays. COVID is still very much with us. Michael Osterholm joins us for the latest news and a glimpse into the future. He is an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. Happy to see you again.

MICHAEL OSTERHOLM: Thank you for inviting me.

INTERVIEWER: I know you are watching the huge increase in cases in China right now after these restrictions are lifted. How might the rest of the world be affected by the explosion in infections?

MICHAEL OSTERHOLM: Well, I think, first of all, it’s just a complete surprise that the Chinese government is running like this, which challenges a lot of issues, I think, around global governance. You know, last January, I was one of the people who was saying, at the time, that they couldn’t maintain zero COVID as a policy anymore because the Omicron virus was so, much more contagious, and they have surely tried to do this and obviously keep failing, but they kinda deleted it.

But they haven’t done anything to prepare for what will happen if we no longer have a zero COVID policy. Only about half of 1% of the country had been vaccinated in the past six months, even with an inferior vaccine they have. There has been no increase in their hospital capacity, no improvement in public health, et cetera. So when they just let her rip, like they’re doing right now, it’s just tragic.

We see, basically, China brought to its knees. And not only is it a health issue, but as you asked what it could mean for the rest of the world, surely two things. The first is that global supply chains are collapsing – this has nothing to do with China, which unfortunately many of the global supply chains for so many goods, medicines, etc., come from China.

But the second thing is that this virus is moving rapidly through millions and millions of people, allowing it, again, to go through these mutational changes that we’re worried about causing these new variants. And each time a variant arises, it may very well be more contagious. It may be more able to evade immune protection from vaccines or immunity from previous infections that we have. And we’re very concerned that this could trigger or at least re-ignite a whole international challenge with COVID just because of these new viruses coming out of China.

INTERVIEWER: So we have China. COVID cases have been increasing for a few weeks here. There are concerns about a potential increase in this country due to people mixing for the holidays. What is the immediate outlook for the number of cases in this country?

MICHAEL OSTERHOLM: Well, I don’t think that’s good. You know, I think we have what we call a changing baseline moment, where everyone says having 460 deaths a day isn’t that bad. Before, we had 2,000 and 3,000. But what people forget, at 460 deaths per day, we are still talking about 150,000 deaths per year. We’re talking about a situation where even comparing that to the number one cause of cancer death, lung cancer, there are only 350 deaths a day. And we certainly don’t think this is an insignificant problem.

So we can’t just know where we are right now, and those numbers could surely increase. I think the other thing that’s a real challenge for us right now in that regard is just getting people vaccinated. We know that these vaccines can significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization, serious illness and death, especially for people over 65. And yet, we see a minority of American residents being vaccinated with this dose. And so that’s going to, again, put us at risk where we’re going to see more and more serious illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths.

INTERVIEWER: You mentioned the 460 deaths per day. The people who die are mostly old people. I mean, 9 out of 10 deaths are now in people aged 65 or older, which is the highest rate since the start of the pandemic, as I understand it. It’s not news, really. What does this signal to you?

MICHAEL OSTERHOLM: Well, first of all, I’m afraid people will say, well, they’re just old people. Well, I’m part of that group and I don’t consider myself an elderly person. I’m viable, I’m part of society, I work hard and I know a lot of people like that. So I think, first of all, we have to be very careful about assuming that being over 65 means, well, people are going to die.

Again, as I pointed out a moment ago, the number one cause of lung cancer death in this country is the lung…lung cancer is a cause for which we would not accept more than 460 lung cancer deaths a day than we do with 350 so I just don’t think we can accept that because there is so much we can do to reduce that, especially with vaccination.

So I think the point is that we have to keep knocking at home, however, that for now, at least, this phase of the pandemic is where it’s hitting. But as I just pointed out with what is happening in China right now, this virus is sweeping the entire population. And with the variants that have developed there, it could very easily be a situation where it’s not just the over-65s who are primarily affected by this in the days to come.

So I think, and one of the things that you and I have been talking about, Cathy, for three years now, and we’re approaching three years this week, is the fact that this virus is still throwing curveballs 210 miles to time to us. And I think everyone who tries to tell you that’s what it’s going to be like in four or five months, they don’t know what they’re talking about.

INTERVIEWER: So I don’t know if you saw the tweet last week from Larry Levitt of the Kaiser Health Foundation and he was going over the health care provisions in the year-end spending bill. And one big thing that’s not on the bill: funding to buy COVID vaccines, treatments and tests. And he fears the commercialization of this country’s COVID response is coming. Why is this of concern?

MICHAEL OSTERHOLM: Well, first of all it’s about access. You know, as we see some of the pandemic funding disappear, not just to deal directly with COVID, but just for health care in general, we’re going to lose a number of people who have been covered by some form of health insurance during the course of the pandemic thanks to this funding.

We’re going to go back to a situation where a lot of people won’t have access to these things. And so this is going to be, I think, a significant challenge, and Larry’s concerns are valid. And I think when you look even to the extent that we’re not done with this virus yet. We need new and better vaccines. The ones we have are surely serving us as well as they can, and they are saving lives, but we need new and better vaccines.

Well you know what? There is nothing in the funding line for that. It’s kind of like the world just wants to move on and say it’s over, and it’s not. And so I think, you know, there was this old ad from many years ago, oil for oil ad that said, you can pay me now, or you’ll pay me later. And I think that’s exactly where I see us right now when it comes to COVID.

INTERVIEWER: Say, before you go, there’s about a minute left, looking back to this year 2022, what do you think have been some of the most important advances in our understanding of COVID 19, this virus?

MICHAEL OSTERHOLM: Well, surely we’ve come to respect that the virus changes, and it changes a lot through these mutations. A year ago now, we saw Omicron start to take off. We saw a highly contagious virus. Let me tell you right now, what we’re seeing in China, poses a really big challenge for the transmission. This virus is just as infectious as the measles virus, which is considered one of the most infectious viruses on the surface of the Earth.

And so we have surely seen that this virus can change. He can do more very damaging things over time. So it is. I think the second thing is that people are done with the pandemic. They are done. Well, unfortunately, the virus is not done with us yet. And so I think one of the real challenges we have is just that.

INTERVIEWER: Okay. Mike Osterholm, thank you very much. Good year.

