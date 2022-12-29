A bomb cyclone in the US is causing wet and windy weather in the UK, the Met Office says. england weather





The deadly bombing cyclone that plummeted temperatures in the US is also causing Britain to experience wet and windy weather, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

On Wednesday, the Bureau of Meteorology issued an amber weather warning for heavy rain for 15 hours from 3am on Friday for most of Scotland, including Edinburgh, Glasgow and Stirling. The Bureau of Meteorology said heavy rain could bring some flooding and disruption to travel.

Meteorologist Simon Partridge said the wet and windy weather was being caused by the US bomb cyclone. UK weather will remain unsettled with wet and windy conditions due to the intensification of the jet stream due to weather in the US, he said.

Partridge added that the impact on Britain would not be as great as the impact on the United States. The impact on Britain was not dramatic, he said, as the system brought a lot of cold air further south across the US.

In fact, the cyclone is only affecting the UK due to its impact on the North Atlantic Jet Stream.

Partridge adds that since jet streams are fundamentally driven by temperature differences (bomb cyclones), what works is intensifying the jet stream. Therefore, the greater the temperature difference between the northern and southern edges, the stronger the jet stream.

He said the knock-on effect for Britain would be wet and windy weather for the next seven to 10 days.

Thursday is expected to be colder than Wednesday, with sunshine and some heavy rain in northern Scotland and western England, with risk of hail and thunder.

Partridge expects Thursday to feel cooler but still windy and showers across England, snow in the Highlands from Friday to Sunday, showers and rain in the south of England, frost and fog throughout the night and unstable conditions. It’s possible.

