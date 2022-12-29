The Mission to Bring Jaguars Back to America: We’re Not Well Without Them | The threatened species





Somewhere among the rocky pinnacles of the Chiricahua Mountains of southern Arizona roams the last known jaguar in the United States.

The dark-spotted big cat, a male known as Sombra to wildlife researchers, roams between three mountain ranges, hunting deer and hog-like javelins and, possibly, searching for companion.

The last known female jaguar north of the Mexican border was shot by a hunter in 1963, so Sombras’ chances of producing offspring to continue the US population are close to zero.

This month, conservationists called on the federal government to prevent the extinction of big cats like Sombra in the United States by reintroducing jaguars to the region and increasing habitat protection for the animals.

The Center for Biological Diversity, a non-profit organization, asked the US Fish and Wildlife Service to create an population of jaguars in the Gila National Forest, a vast, rugged 3m wilderness in New Mexico dotted with pine trees. pinyon. They also called for the protection of millions of acres of wild land in New Mexico and Arizona, including the tracts where Sombra currently lives.

Jaguars evolved in North America eons ago and lived here until people killed them for their beautiful pelts and to remove a threat to livestock, the petition states. More than 50 years after the jaguar was placed on the endangered species list, we shouldn’t be faced with the realistic prospect that this unique Arizona jaguar will be the last.

A photo of Somba, the last known jaguar in the United States. The image was captured by motion detection cameras in the Chiricahua Mountains on April 16, 2017. Photograph: US Fish and Wildlife Service

Researchers believe the cats, known for their reclusive nature, once populated a wide swath of North America, stretching from the Carolinas to California. Now a small, struggling population lives in northern Mexico near the border, and elegant long-tailed cats have been known to roam north into the United States. But this population has little genetic diversity and faces its own risks of extinction, the researchers say.

Meanwhile, the jaguars’ ability to venture into the United States is limited by barriers, including highways and the US border wall.

Michael Robinson, the conservation advocate who drafted the petition for the center, said the jaguars could come from healthier wild populations in South America or southern Mexico, or from captive cats in zoos or rescue centers for reintroduction.

In Argentina, a rewilding program is underway, in which the young of captive jaguars are raised in a huge wild enclosure designed to cut them off from human contact. They learn to hunt before a door is remotely opened to allow the cats back into the wild.

Whichever approach is chosen, it would involve years of study, negotiation and planning, Robinson said.

The petition argues that the federal government, which funded a team of hunters to exterminate jaguars and other large predators that operated at least in the 1960s, has a responsibility to save native animals now threatened with extinction.

The bottom line is that the Endangered Species Act makes it a federal responsibility to recover endangered species, Robinson said. We point out that they did not. They don’t have a plan to save the jaguar and it’s time for a different approach.

A turning point for Washington

Not much is known about the daily lives of jaguars in the United States, as throughout American history the emphasis has been on shooting them, not studying them.

Robinson said breeders would herd them with packs of dogs. He also explained that in 1915 the federal government appropriated $125,000 to fund a team of hunters to destroy wolves, coyotes, and other agricultural and ranching pests.

Several jaguars have been killed even since they were protected in 1972. In 2009, the Arizona State Department of Game and Fisheries killed a male jaguar named Macho B, after he was injured in a trap allegedly set by an agency contractor. At the time, Macho B was the last known jaguar in the United States.

Sombra was first spotted on search cameras in 2016. Researchers believe he was born in Mexico and wandered north. His name, which means shadow in Spanish, was given to him by a group of college students in Tucson.

Since 1964, at least nine separate jaguars have been spotted on US land in the only way researchers have ever seen them in the wild: using travel cameras with night vision and motion-sensing technology. But it is believed that all were male.

A spokesperson for the US Fish and Wildlife Service, which has been sued by conservation groups in the past to take more action to ensure the survival of jaguars, said the agency could not comment on the petitions. while they were under review. But, responding to a 2021 study concluding that New Mexico and Arizona would provide suitable habitat for a reintroduction of jaguars, an agency representative told National Geographic that an analysis of jaguars and their habitat was In progress.

A five-year-old jaguar named Jatobazinho was released into the wild at Ibera National Park in Argentina’s northeast Corrientes province on December 31, 2021. The release was part of a reintroduction project of the feline, along with other important species, to this ecosystem. Photo: Matias Rebak/Rewilding Argentina/AFP/Getty Images

Robinson said he hopes Joe Bidens’ wildlife-friendly appointments, including Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to hold the position, will represent a shift in how the US government treats wildlife. predator populations.

However, opposition from cattle ranchers is likely to be fierce. The New Mexico Cattle Growers Association did not return calls from The Guardian. But he has vehemently opposed plans to restore Mexican gray wolf populations in the southwest, calling them a death warrant for the region’s rural populations. A spokesperson, speaking to the Albuquerque Journal, called an earlier proposal to save jaguar habitat ridiculous.

A 2021 study by conservationist Eric Sanderson of the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) showed that an expanded territory for jaguars in the southwest, similar to that proposed in the petition, could support 90 to 150 jaguars. This is a large enough population to be sustainable.

The study concluded that restoring the jaguars would have little effect on human or animal populations. He cited a 2001 book that found no evidence that anyone had ever been killed by a jaguar in the United States. Reports of unprovoked attacks by jaguars are extremely rare, according to this book. And most of them take place before 1850, so they are now almost impossible to verify.

Jaguars, which the federal government has described as enigmatic and difficult to detect, have been known to occasionally attack livestock. But the study cited evidence collected from Mexican jaguar populations, suggesting livestock mortality should be very low. These losses can be minimized by proactively deploying mitigation strategies, such as employing horsemen to scare off livestock predators in specific hotspots and compensating herders for lost animals, according to the report.

He also concluded that a reintroduced jaguar population could provide ecotourism benefits, similar to the reintroduction of wolves to Yellowstone National Park, which is expected to generate $5 million a year in ecotourism revenue.

The fact that we’ve spent something like 400 years trying to get rid of carnivores in the United States makes it a big idea for us to try to bring them back, Sanderson said. Ultimately, it’s about what it means to be an American and what it means to be an American by nature. For me it’s not complete and it’s not good without jaguars.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/dec/28/jaguar-return-us-america-new-mexico-arizona-rewilding The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos