Latest Ukrainian news: Putin’s army attacks Kherson because nowhere in Bahmut is not covered in blood.





Ukrainian soldiers fire CAESAR self-propelled howitzers at Russian positions in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Russian forces have resumed military salvoes against Kherson and hit the strategic city with mortar and artillery fire, even as other parts of eastern Ukraine continue to bleed from the siege.

Ukrainian forces said Russian forces shelled more than 25 settlements around Kherson and Zaporizhia, causing civilian casualties and damage to residential buildings.

However, a number of Russian forces are also abandoning their positions around Zaporizhia, the Ukrainian military high command said.

Elsewhere in the war, Volodymyr Zelensky said there was no place in Bakhmut where Russian fury poured into villages and left few civilians.

Vladimir Putin’s forces in Bahmut are dwindling and are at risk of being unable to continue the operation, analysts monitoring the war in Europe said.

Russian Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow prioritized protecting the lives of civilians and soldiers as the aggressor wanted to resolve the situation in Ukraine as quickly as possible.

Show latest update 1672288793

Russian forces intensified mortar and artillery attacks on the city of Kherson, a vital southern port city, as part of a renewed effort to recapture it by military force.

More than 25 settlements around Kherson and Zaporizhiya have been bombed, the Ukrainian Army General Staff said.

Arfan Rai 29 Dec 2022 04:39

1672286511 There is no place in Bahmut that is not covered in blood

Volodymyr Zelensky said there was no place in the frontline city of Bahmut that was not covered in blood.

Ukraine’s president added that only a handful of civilians remained in the town in eastern Donetsk province.

Last year 70,000 people lived there. Now there are only a few civilians left there, he said in a Telegram post.

There is no place that is not covered in blood. There is no time when a terrible roar is not heard. Still, Bakhmut stands.

Arfan Rai 29 Dec 2022 04:01

1672285063

good morning. Welcome to our coverage of the war in Ukraine on Thursday, December 29th.

Arpan Rai 29 Dec 2022 03:37

